RED BANK: CRIME & ARREST REPORTS

CRIMES

Theft: On 12/05/2023 a patrol unit took a report of theft of a bicycle. In the area of Monmouth St., the owner reported that a gray in color 10 speed Trek brand bicycle was stolen. The bicycle was valued at $1500.00. Lt. Beau Broadley.

Criminal Mischief: A patrol unit reported graffiti in the area of Mechanic St. On 12 09/2023 the side of a building had previously been tagged with blue and purple in color lettering. Sgt. Matthew Ehrenreich.

Theft: In the area of Arthur Place a patrol unit took a report of theft from a vehicle. On 12/10/2023 the victim reported one pair of black in color Burberry sunglasses valued at $250.00, one pair of black in color Louis Vuitton sunglasses valued at $250.00, and one pair of Apple Airpods valued at $120.00 were stolen from a vehicle. Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Theft: A patrol unit took a report of theft from a motor vehicle. On 12/12/2023 in the area of Monmouth St., the victim reported that US Currency in the amount of $1950.00 was stolen from the glove box of a motor vehicle. Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Theft: On 12/14/2023 a patrol unit took a report of shoplifting. In the area of Broad St., an employee reported multiple items were stolen from a business. The items had a total value of $35.03. Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Theft: In the area of Newman Springs Rd., a patrol unit took a report of shoplifting. On 12/18/2023 an employee reported that multiple items were stolen from a business. The items had a total value of $1504.33. Ptl. Frank Metta.

ARRESTS

Shaun Monahan, age 53 of Staten Island NY was arrested on 12/01/2023 in the area of Maple Av. for Fugitive from Justice by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Amy Matheny, age 54 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/02/2023 in the area of Oakland St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Constanti Pattakos, age 61 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/02/2023 in the area of William St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Edwin Perez-Ramos, age 34 of Long Branch was arrested on 12/06/2023 in the area of Newman Springs Rd. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Claudia Oben, age 48 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/07/2023 in the area of Riverside Av. for DWI by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Imere Coger, age 28 of Toms River was arrested on 12/08/2023 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Anthony Rosario, age 31 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 12/08/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Amanda Faucher, age 45 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/09/2023 in the area of Spring St. for Theft and Obstructing Administration of Law by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Devin Dement, age 19 of Wall was arrested on 12/11/2023 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Abigail Desopo, age 19 of Neptune was arrested on 12/11/2023 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Brian Bergin, age 20 of Spring Lake was arrested on 12/11/2023 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Amanda Faucher, age 45 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/12/2023 in the area of Spring St. for Simple Assault by Ptl. Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Devin Daniels, age 31 of Keansburg was arrested on 12/13/2023 in the area of Cooper’s Bridge for Hindering Apprehension and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Joseph McGreevy, age 60 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/17/2023 in the area of Navesink River Rd. for DWI and Hindering Apprehension by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Yahaira Garced, age 34 of Long Branch was arrested on 12/19/2023 in the area of Water St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Alejandro Morales, age 32 of Jackson was arrested on 12/21/2023 in the area of Newman Springs Rd. for Hindering Apprehension by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Marcelino Hernandez-Hernandez, age 28 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/25/2023 in the area of W. Sunset Av. for Simple Assault by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Gilberto Romero- Jimenez, age 31 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/25/2023 in the area of Bridge Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Mario Evans, age 53 of Toms River was arrested on 12/26/2023 in the area of Monmouth St for Simple Assault by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Patricia Ferraro, age 64 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/27/2023 in the area Riverside Av. for Simple Assault, Terroristic Threats, and Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Christian Nelson.

Kevin Dudzinski, age 40 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/30/2023 in the area of Arthur Place for Shoplifting by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Anthony Forgione-Russo, age 26 of Brick was arrested on 12/30/2023 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

