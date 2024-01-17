Skip to content

RED BANK: CRIME & ARREST REPORTS

red-bank-police-102622-1-500x375-3167033The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for December, 2023. This information is unedited; see below for additional information.

CRIMES

Theft: On 12/05/2023 a patrol unit took a report of theft of a bicycle. In the area of Monmouth St., the owner reported that a gray in color 10 speed Trek brand bicycle was stolen. The bicycle was valued at $1500.00. Lt. Beau Broadley.

Criminal Mischief: A patrol unit reported graffiti in the area of Mechanic St. On 12 09/2023 the side of a building had previously been tagged with blue and purple in color lettering. Sgt. Matthew Ehrenreich.

Theft: In the area of Arthur Place a patrol unit took a report of theft from a vehicle. On 12/10/2023 the victim reported one pair of black in color Burberry sunglasses valued at $250.00, one pair of black in color Louis Vuitton sunglasses valued at $250.00, and one pair of Apple Airpods valued at $120.00 were stolen from a vehicle. Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Theft: A patrol unit took a report of theft from a motor vehicle. On 12/12/2023 in the area of Monmouth St., the victim reported that US Currency in the amount of $1950.00 was stolen from the glove box of a motor vehicle. Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Theft: On 12/14/2023 a patrol unit took a report of shoplifting. In the area of Broad St., an employee reported multiple items were stolen from a business. The items had a total value of $35.03. Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Theft: In the area of Newman Springs Rd., a patrol unit took a report of shoplifting. On 12/18/2023 an employee reported that multiple items were stolen from a business. The items had a total value of $1504.33. Ptl. Frank Metta.

ARRESTS

Shaun Monahan, age 53 of Staten Island NY was arrested on 12/01/2023 in the area of Maple Av. for Fugitive from Justice by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Amy Matheny, age 54 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/02/2023 in the area of Oakland St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Constanti Pattakos, age 61 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/02/2023 in the area of William St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Edwin Perez-Ramos, age 34 of Long Branch was arrested on 12/06/2023 in the area of Newman Springs Rd. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Claudia Oben, age 48 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/07/2023 in the area of Riverside Av. for DWI by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Imere Coger, age 28 of Toms River was arrested on 12/08/2023 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Anthony Rosario, age 31 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 12/08/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Amanda Faucher, age 45 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/09/2023 in the area of Spring St. for Theft and Obstructing Administration of Law by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Devin Dement, age 19 of Wall was arrested on 12/11/2023 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Abigail Desopo, age 19 of Neptune was arrested on 12/11/2023 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Brian Bergin, age 20 of Spring Lake was arrested on 12/11/2023 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Amanda Faucher, age 45 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/12/2023 in the area of Spring St. for Simple Assault by Ptl. Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Devin Daniels, age 31 of Keansburg was arrested on 12/13/2023 in the area of Cooper’s Bridge for Hindering Apprehension and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Joseph McGreevy, age 60 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/17/2023 in the area of Navesink River Rd. for DWI and Hindering Apprehension by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Yahaira Garced, age 34 of Long Branch was arrested on 12/19/2023 in the area of Water St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Alejandro Morales, age 32 of Jackson was arrested on 12/21/2023 in the area of Newman Springs Rd. for Hindering Apprehension by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Marcelino Hernandez-Hernandez, age 28 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/25/2023 in the area of W. Sunset Av. for Simple Assault by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Gilberto Romero- Jimenez, age 31 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/25/2023 in the area of Bridge Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Mario Evans, age 53 of Toms River was arrested on 12/26/2023 in the area of Monmouth St for Simple Assault by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Patricia Ferraro, age 64 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/27/2023 in the area Riverside Av. for Simple Assault, Terroristic Threats, and Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Christian Nelson.

Kevin Dudzinski, age 40 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/30/2023 in the area of Arthur Place for Shoplifting by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Anthony Forgione-Russo, age 26 of Brick was arrested on 12/30/2023 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at [email protected]. But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.

If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.
Also, on February 22, 2021, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation (A21 and A1897)  legalizing possession of up to six ounces of marijuana for individuals 21 years old and older, and clarifying penalties for possession by those under 21 (S3454).
redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive. 
Partyline
RBR DREAMER SHARES WINNING ESSAY AT DR KING BREAKFAST HOSTED BY YMCA
Red Bank Regional High School senior Madelyn Sanchez-Berra shared her award-winning essay at the YMCA’s 35th annual Dr. King commemora ...
RED BANK: HOLIDAY HONORS
The Cohen family (32 South Street) accepts one of three awards in the borough’s Holiday Home Decorating Contest. Others were the Chippenda ...
NO PICNIC TODAY
Water from Wednesday’s storm-swelled high tide rose into the yard of a riverfront house on River Street in Red Bank Wednesday morning, ...
LAST MINUTE GIFT DELIVERY IN PROGRESS
This savvy Santa, seen outside of WaWa on Christmas, knows that the fastest way to get around Red Bank is not by sleigh, but by bicycle.
SANTA CLAUS COMES TO TOWN, WITH THE HELP OF RBFD
Red Bank Fire Department’s Navesink Hook & Ladder annual Santa present drop took place on Saturday, beginning at roughly 4:30 pm. ...
HOLIDAY EXPRESS PULLS IN TO BASIE
Holiday Express brought a little Christmas to near sold-out audience at the Count Basie Center of the Arts last night. The show supports the ...
CHRISTMAS IS COMING, BUT THE LIGHTS ARE GOING
“Even Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tree Had Lights!” remarked one bystander. Update 12/20 @ 8pm: The tree has been relit. The ...
RED BANK: GOOD CONDUCT
Window display at Ruscil’s Pianos, Mechanic Street, Red Bank. (Click)
RED BANK: FIRE UNDERWAY
RED BANK: Fire at Green Tree Apartments, Spring Street.
Happening Now: Red Bank Primary School Winter Festival with Santa, the Grinch, Elf, and More
 The Red Bank Primary School Winter Festival is here! Stop by and take a picture with your favorite characters, including Santa! #RBBisBIA ...
RED BANK: PARK FOR FREE & COUNT ELVES
Free holiday parking begins Monday and continues through Christmas Day in downtown Red Bank. Park in any public pay lot or metered spot at n ...
RFH CAROLERS BRING HOLIDAY SPIRIT
The Rumson-Fair Haven High School Tower Singers sing Jingle Bells and other favorites in front of the former Chase bank on Broad Street in R ...
RED BANK: YES, IT’S STILL COMING
Four years after winning borough approval, Jack Manousos still plans to open a restaurant at 3-5 Broad Street. When? Not ready to disclose, ...
RED BANK: AMID THE BLUE
A rack of small vessels at the Navesink Riverside Residences and Marina added colors to the river’s deep blue, as seen from the Red Ba ...
[GIF] COUNTDOWN TO TREE LIGHTING
The final countown and lighting of Broad Street toward the end of the Holiday Express Concert. GIF below and video right after.
PANORAMA: HOLIDAY EXPRESS CONCERT
Tim McLoone and his Holiday Express band light up the crowd on Broad Street before the annual tree lighting.
THANKSGIVING EVE: WHAT WAS GOING ON
Nothing marks the arrival of Thanksgiving weekend like reacquainting with someone from high school that you hoped to never see again in your ...
RED BANK: YES, RED BANK
Kayaker Carla Fiscella shared this lovely autumn vignette along the Swimming River at Chapin Avenue from last week.
RED BANK BUCKS GIVEAWAY
Red Bank RiverCenter will host a $5,000 Red Bank Bucks Giveaway at Toast City Diner this Saturday. It’s essentially free money, and who do ...
RED BANK: TREE TIME!
This year’s Christmas tree arrived at Riverside Gardens Park in Red Bank Saturday. It will be lit (along with the rest of the downtown) as ...

