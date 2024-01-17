RED BANK: TREE MAP ON AGENDA

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> This month’s meeting of the Red Bank Shade Tree Committee, originally scheduled for Tuesday night, was canceled because of icy conditions.

So the committee will meet next Tuesday night, 7 p.m., at borough hall, 90 Monmouth Street.

Here’s the agenda, which includes discussion of the updated tree inventory map above.

The committee will revert to its schedule of meeting on the third Tuesday of each month, weather permitting, on February 20.

