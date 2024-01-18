RED BANK: MORE SNOW ON THE WAY

Just two days after its first snowfall in more than year, the Greater Red Bank Green is in for more Friday, a ccording to the National Weather Service.

With “heavy snow and/or sleet accumulation,” the region can expect 3 to 5 inches between 4 a.m. and 10 p.m., the agency said in a forecast early Thursday.

Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by Brian Donohue; NWS graphic. Click to enlarge.)

Thursday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday​ Night

A slight chance of snow after 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 29. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday

Snow, mainly after 8am. High near 33. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.

Friday Night

Snow, mainly before 11pm. Low around 18. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 26. Blustery, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Blustery.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 31. Blustery.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Tuesday Night

Cloudy, with a low around 33.

Wednesday

A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

