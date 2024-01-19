A Red Bank public works truck laid down ice-melting brine on roadways for the second time this week as another winter storm bore down on the region Thursday.

With snow expected to fall Friday, the borough invoked a townwide ban on street parking, and schools began announcing closures.

Late in the afternoon, the National Weather Service raised its accumulation estimate for the region to 4 to 6 inches, up from an earlier outlook of 3 to 5, with more possible in some locations.

‘Heavy’ snowfall is expected to begin shortly before dawn and continue through the day, mixed with sleet, making for hazardous driving. “We advise drivers to avoid traveling on Friday, as road conditions will deteriorate as the day progresses,” the NWS said in a tweet.

Thursday evening, Red Bank borough issued an alert advising vehicle owners to remove them from all streets in town:

Due to the impending snow event, all vehicles must be removed from Borough roadways by 7am on Friday, January 19. The municipal parking lots are available for parking and time limits and fees will not be enforced throughout the day. Vehicles can be returned to the roadways once the snow has ended and roadways are plowed curb to curb.

Expect school closings. By Thursday evening, Red Bank Charter School and Red Bank Catholic/St. James Elementary had announced snow days.

(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

