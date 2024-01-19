RED BANK: ELKS ADD USED-BOOK BIN

Red Bank Elks Lodge #233 now has a Book Bin out front, next to its Flag Drop Box.

What’s the Book Bin all about? Under an arrangement with New Legacy Books, a for-profit company launched by two Monmouth University graduates, donated books in good condition are resold, the company says on its website.

The lodge, located at 40 West Front Street, will share in the revenue. In turn, the Elks will donate the funds to other Red Bank nonprofits on a quarterly basis, said past-president Chemayne Mannor.

Books that “have seen better days and are deemed no longer usable will be recycled properly rather than ending up in a landfill,” according to New Legacy.

