A husky or similar-breed dog peered out from a car at a charging station on Monmouth Street in Red Bank as a predicted snowstorm began Friday morning.

Snow covered holly berries and leaves on Reckless Place. (Photos by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

A snowstorm that’s forecast to dump between four and six inches of snow seemed to getting off to a slow start as roads remained largely clear amid light flurries through the morning hours.

The light coating and clear sidewalks made for perfect conditions to take in the sights.

Locals roads were unusually quiet as many people heeded advice to work form home. Local schools cancelled classes for the day, and government offices were closed.

And Red Bankers were ready for whatever might come, as evidenced by the car parked on Maple Avenue, seen above right.

