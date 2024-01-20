Tower Hill was in the right condition for sledding on Friday night, and with forecasted highs to stay below freezing temperature for the weekend, it’s likely to stay that way.
[GIF] FRIDAY NIGHT SLEDDING DOWN TOWER HILL
Partyline is an experimental way to let readers text message news stories to redbankgreen to get posted (after editorial review) — for all of the fun things that would otherwise get missed. More to come when it's ready. Invented at redbankgreen.
Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank business owner happier than to hear "I saw your ad on Red Bank Green!"