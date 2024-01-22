RED BANK: WINTER EASES ITS GRIP

After a week marked by two snowstorms and deep cold, weather conditions on the Greater Red Bank Green will edge back to normal this week, according to the National Weather Service .

While blustery winds whipped snow off a Broad Street roof (top photo), a postal worker hoofed it Bermuda style just across the street Saturday. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Here’s the near term forecast:

Monday

Increasing clouds, with a high near 36. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday​ Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday

A slight chance of rain between 1pm and 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night

A chance of rain after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 35. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday

Rain likely, mainly after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 43. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night

Rain. Low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday

Rain. High near 50. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night

Rain. Low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday

A chance of rain before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Saturday Night

A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday

A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter for as little as $1 per month. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.