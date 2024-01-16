RED BANK: SNOW. HOW COULD WE FORGET?

Early morning Red Bank scenes from Broad Street, above, and Shrewsbury Avenue, below.

It’s been what, more than a year, since the Greater Red Bank Green had to deal with accumulated snow?

However long, locals reverted to form early Tuesday, pulling on their boots and getting through it, as a mild storm that had already dropped about two inches continued.

Parents of school kids, though, will also have to contend with schedule changes.

Snow clearing underway early Tuesday on Broad Street, above, and at the Red Bank Train Station, below. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Red Bank borough schools, RBRHS and Red Bank Charter School announced delayed openings, while St. James Elementary and Red Bank Catholic High School canceled all classes for the day.

Red Bank borough hall also will delay opening until 10 a.m.

The snow was expected to become rain by 9 a.m. and continue until about 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Check out the extended forecast below.

Tuesday

Snow before 9am, then rain likely between 9am and 5pm. High near 37. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday Night

Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 15. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 25. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 20. West wind around 15 mph.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday Night

A chance of snow, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday

Snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Blustery.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Blustery.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

