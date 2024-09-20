High tide at the Marine Park horseshoe this morning. A persistent week of onshore winds and a recent full moon are causing unusually high tides, with the National Weather Service issuing a coastal flood advisory for the area. (photo by Partyline contributor Boris Kaufman)
HIGH (VERY) TIDE IN RED BANK
