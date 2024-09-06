Skip to content

DOGGO FEST, VINYL HOUNDS AND THE WAG: RED BANK WEEKEND PICKS

September 6th @ 5pm

Fall comes barking in this weekend with some crisp nights in the forecast and a town that had gone sleepy in late summer suddenly bursting with things to do, from a pooch fest and a vinyl record fest, a street fair and more. redbankgreen has a list of the best things to do. 

 

Saturday, 12 pm to 4 pm 

If you’re a friend of man’s best friend head to Riverside Gardens Park for the annual Dog Days event presented by the Red Bank Animal Welfare Committee. 

Saturday 10 am to 5 pm 

The Red Bank Record Riot returns to Mechanic Street. Presented by Jack’s Music Shoppe, Record Riot has over 40 tables of LPs, CDs and 45s available for sale. Admission is free. The first of these events in May was a certified platinum success. 

 

Saturday 11 am to 1 pm 

The Red Bank Elks and Red Bank Public Library Team up for Warm Welcome to the Library

Saturday 6 pm to 9 pm 

Streetlife, the seasonal series of sidewalk music performances wraps it up with the final night of the season. 

The Wag (pictured below and also scheduled to do a set during the aforementioned Dog Days event) performs at Riverside Gardens Park while Jim Mill rocks Monmouth Street in front of the Dublin House and Paul Pugliese performs on Broad Street in front of Beijing restaurant.  Erik Mason lights up the BroadWalk.  StreetLife is sponsored by Monmouth County Tourism, Monmouth Arts, and Monteverde!  

the-wag-062114-500x395-6665429

Sunday

9 am to  2pm As we turn the corner into meteorological autumn, the Red Bank farmers market is burning with harvest season bounty,. 

Sunday 11 am to 5 pm.

The Red Bank Street Fair returns to Monmouth and Broad Streets with food, crafts and more. 

Partyline
DEEP SANDAL THOUGHTS
A pair of sandals left in the doorway on Monmouth Street in this photo by Partyline contributor Ryan Chippendale, who added a choice of capt ...
MARINE PARK REMAKE
New plants for the new Marine Park parking lot appear ready for planing as construction of the new parking lot proceeds. The work is part of ...
LONG LIVE LOCAL NEWS
Getting amped up for LION Chicago 2024
JACKPOT!
This squirrel has found a bonanza of seeds to fatten themselves up for winter with on this giant sunflower in a front yard at the corner of ...
RIBEYE WELL DONE
Red Bank rockers The Ribeye Brothers at The Dublin House Sunday. Few things in life have proven as reliable as The Ribeye Brothers playing t ...
PEARL STREET PINK
Pearl street consignment shop. (Photo by Partyline contributor Jeffrey Frieri)
POOP FAIRY BOMBS HUDSON
A pile of a half dozen festively colored plastic bags containing what smelled and appeared to be pet excrement sit in a pile on Hudson Avenu ...
ANOTHER MIDNIGHT CALL
( Photo by Partyline Contributor Jen Singer)
SNAPPER RESCUE
Skylar Gregory, 9, spotted this baby snapping turtle trapped trying to make its way to the river while out walking her dog near the Red Bank ...
DUCK BEACH
Wildlife enthusiasts in Red Bank should know about “duck beach” as it is affectionately called by Evelyn and Gene Taetsch, two o ...
BLAZING NAVESINK SKY
  Sunrise from Maple Cove 08/21/24 (Photo by Partyline contributor Thomas Doremus)
ROOM WITH A VIEW, AT LEAST
What hospital has better views for their patients than Riverview? For better or worse, one RBG reader is stuck in taking in this view and he ...
DOWN THE DOUBLE YELLOW
Monday evening. Late summer vibes on Broad Street. (Photo by Partyline contributor Jeff Frieri)
TACOTARIANS UNITE!
There are vegetarians and pescatarians. Vegans and flexatarians. And then, there’s Joaquin Rodriguez: tacotarian. Thankfully, the Juan ...
THIS UPCOMING ELECTION AIN’T NOTHING TO —- WITH
This South Street resident provides a less traditional, but certainly valued perspective on political leadership by way of lawn sign.
FORMER FAMEABILIA REMAKE
Coming soon across from Toast! More to come soon on redbankgreen about this development. (photo from Partyline contributor Greg Fitzgerald)
THE ONE THAT GOT AWAY
Whether through schmear force of will or user error, this bagel somehow seems to have escaped the cooking vat or hopped out of the bag as so ...
MANTIS HANGIN’ DOWNTOWN
A mantis seems to be saying, “shh, don’t tell them I’m here” as it hangs under an eave on White Street with a pair o ...
Broadwalk bollard crash
SUNDAY MORNING BOLLARD CRASH
No stranger to being awoken by an early morning bollard strike, redbankgreen reader and Broad St. resident Steven Sickles submitted this Par ...
SOUPY SAILING
Sailboats out there in all that fog and rain on the Navesink River Wednesday. (Photo by Partyline contributor James Barnett)

