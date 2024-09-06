DOGGO FEST, VINYL HOUNDS AND THE WAG: RED BANK WEEKEND PICKS

Fall comes barking in this weekend with some crisp nights in the forecast and a town that had gone sleepy in late summer suddenly bursting with things to do, from a pooch fest and a vinyl record fest, a street fair and more. redbankgreen has a list of the best things to do.

Saturday, 12 pm to 4 pm

If you’re a friend of man’s best friend head to Riverside Gardens Park for the annual Dog Days event presented by the Red Bank Animal Welfare Committee.

Saturday 10 am to 5 pm

The Red Bank Record Riot returns to Mechanic Street. Presented by Jack’s Music Shoppe, Record Riot has over 40 tables of LPs, CDs and 45s available for sale. Admission is free. The first of these events in May was a certified platinum success.

Saturday 11 am to 1 pm

The Red Bank Elks and Red Bank Public Library Team up for Warm Welcome to the Library

Streetlife, the seasonal series of sidewalk music performances wraps it up with the final night of the season.

The Wag (pictured below and also scheduled to do a set during the aforementioned Dog Days event) performs at Riverside Gardens Park while Jim Mill rocks Monmouth Street in front of the Dublin House and Paul Pugliese performs on Broad Street in front of Beijing restaurant. Erik Mason lights up the BroadWalk. StreetLife is sponsored by Monmouth County Tourism, Monmouth Arts, and Monteverde!

Sunday

9 am to 2pm As we turn the corner into meteorological autumn, the Red Bank farmers market is burning with harvest season bounty,.

Sunday 11 am to 5 pm.

The Red Bank Street Fair returns to Monmouth and Broad Streets with food, crafts and more.

