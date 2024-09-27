Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

RED BANK: COUNCIL OK’S SECURITY CAMS

Post a comment
September 27th @ 11am

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Vandals, graffiti scrawlers and other miscreants, look out. Parks, parking lots and other public spaces could be watched over by a new system of security cameras by the end of the year after the Red Bank Borough Council approved the purchased Thursday night.

Mayor Billy Portman presented a proclamation for Hispanic Heritage Month to Mateo Selena Martinez-Santiago, Edith Lozan-Zane and Mar Mejia-Tizatl, president of the Red Bank Regional High School Dreamers Club. The three were on duty babysitting for little Mateo, also pictured. Below, Alison Loder of 180 Turning Live around accepts a proclamation for Paint the Town Purple, a domestic violence awareness month event. Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

The council unanimously approved a resolution authorizing  the purchase of the cameras and equipment from Eastern Datacomm of Hackensack for $410,000.

Borough Manager Jim Gant said officials had found several different funding sources for the system, including grant money from the Monmouth County Improvement Authority and funds from the White Street Parking lot makeover project that had debt allocated for security cameras that were not installed.

He said he hopes to have the cameras up and running by the end of the year. A police dispatcher would be able to watch feeds from the camera system and detectives could review footage for their investigations, Gant said.

“We look at this as asset protection,” Gant said.  “Protection of the community, just being able to get ahead of some of the instances and help with investigations when they come up.”Allison Loder, 180 Turning Lives Around

“In our parking lots, we have multiple incidents all the time,” Gant said.

The locations where the cameras will be installed include: Riverside Gardens Park, Eastside Park, Count Basie Fields, outside the Boys and Girls Club, near the public library, the municipal building, the recycling center, Tower Hill, the Department of Public Utilities, Johnny Jazz Park, the White Street Parking lot, Bellhaven playground. A full list as well as the resolution are found on the council agenda here.

Councilman Ben Forest, liaison to the Parks and Recreation Committee called it an unfortunate but necessary expense.

“I really loath spending money on these cameras, even if it’s grant money,” Forest said. “I’m watching our bill list reports. I’m just appalled at the amount of vandalism that has occurred in our parks. Everything from vandalized park bathrooms to solar panels where people have thrown stones at (them). Some of the bills are incredibly expensive to fix.”

 

redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at  [email protected] or by calling or texting 848-331-8331 or yelling his name loudly as he walks by. Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
Partyline
RISE OF THE SKELETONS
Watch out, it looks like the skeletons are coming out on River Rd! (photo courtesy of Partyline contributor Nicole Taetsch)
106 YEARS OLD, OFF TO POKENO
Edith Blake rides the lift onto the Red Bank Senior Center bus Thursday Morning, where Pokeno is on the schedule every Thursday. Blake is 10 ...
OOMPAH YIELDS MOOLAH FOR YMCA
  There was more than beer samplings, sausage and oompah music to celebrate Red Bank’s Oktoberfest on Saturday. Event organizer Red B ...
SUNDAY CHAMBER MUSIC
  Trio Zimbalist doing Haydn at the Trinity Church Hall courtesy of the R B Chamber Music Society. (photo by Partyline contributor Chri ...
HIGH (VERY) TIDE IN RED BANK
High tide at the Marine Park horseshoe this morning. A persistent week of onshore winds and a recent full moon are causing unusually high ti ...
LIGHTS. CAMERA. SHAKAS.
Some dude in a classic scruffy looking convertible filled with surfboards, a checkered flag and an odd assemblage of junk/treasures in the b ...
CRABBER’S DELIGHT
Ed Merlino shows off his morning’s catch at the Marine Park fishing pier Monday (photo by Brian Donohue)
DRESSED FOR CELEBRATING
Sunday’s Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration in Riverside Gardens Park (photo by Partyline contributor Chris Havens)
SUNDAY CHAT WITH A VIEW
A man enjoys the view of the Navesink River while chatting on the phone from the bench near the Red Bank Public Library Sunday morning. We d ...
GARAGE SALE PARTY!
When Henry Tindal has a garage sale, it’s not just a garage sale. It’s a garage sale party. Photo taken Saturday (photo by Brian ...
A PROCLAMATION!
By KENNY KATZGRAU The Borough of Red Bank recognized redbankgreen founder John T. Ward at its September 12th council meeting. Ward accepted ...
IN THE CROW’S NEST
A fish crow waits optimistically for crabbers at Marine Park to drop a bit of bait for lunch. (photo by Brian Donohue)
ANYONE HUNGRY?
A bird feeder awaits customers at Veterans Park. (photo by Partyline contributor Boris Kofman)
ALL’S WELL. AND WELLER
  Legend in town. (Photo by Partyline Contributor Jeff Frieri)
DEEP SANDAL THOUGHTS
A pair of sandals left in the doorway on Monmouth Street in this photo by Partyline contributor Ryan Chippendale, who added a choice of capt ...
MARINE PARK REMAKE
New plants for the new Marine Park parking lot appear ready for planing as construction of the new parking lot proceeds. The work is part of ...
LONG LIVE LOCAL NEWS
Getting amped up for LION Chicago 2024
JACKPOT!
This squirrel has found a bonanza of seeds to fatten themselves up for winter with on this giant sunflower in a front yard at the corner of ...
RIBEYE WELL DONE
Red Bank rockers The Ribeye Brothers at The Dublin House Sunday. Few things in life have proven as reliable as The Ribeye Brothers playing t ...
PEARL STREET PINK
Pearl street consignment shop. (Photo by Partyline contributor Jeffrey Frieri)

Upcoming Events

View Calendar