RED BANK POLICE CHIEF RESIGNS, SETTLING ETHICS CHARGES

September 27th @ 5pm

Chief Darren McConnell (right) next to former Mayor Pasquale Manna.  (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Red Bank Police Chief Darren McConnell has agreed to resign his post and forfeit four months of sick/vacation pay to settle misconduct allegations against him, officials said.

McConnell has been suspended with pay since investigators with the state attorney general’s office last March  recommended his firing for having a romantic relationship with a subordinate office and taking official actions, including quashing internal affairs cases, to benefit her.

Capt. Mike Frazee, who will be sworn in as chief on October 11. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

McConnell’s resignation will be effective Monday, Sept. 30, Borough Manager Jim Gant  said in an emailed statement.  Capt. Mike Frazee, who has led the department since August 2023, will be officially sworn in as chief on October 11.

McConnell’s resignation came as part of a negotiated settlement following confidential disciplinary hearings, Gant said.

“Following the direction of the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office, the Borough took appropriate action, and we believe the Chief was justly penalized for the charges brought against him,” Gant said.hot-topic_02-220x137-8579498

“While we acknowledge the severity of the situation, we also recognize that Chief McConnell’s misconduct reflected an unfortunate blemish in an otherwise exemplary career,” Gant’s statement reads. “The Borough expresses its gratitude to Chief McConnell for his years of dedicated service to our residents.”

Adhering to confidentiality rules, borough officials never disclosed what they charged McConnell with, only saying they were taking appropriate actions in response to the findings of the state investigation.

An annual major discipline reporting form posted on the borough web site says he was found to have violated local rules by failing to report “a dating relationship with a subordinate” and “failing to learn and apply” disclosure rules laid out in state internal affairs rules.

“For these violations, McConnell agreed to a penalty of forfeiture of four months of accured time from his sick and vacation,” the report reads.

A dollar figure for how much the four months’ pay would equal was not available, nor was a figure for the total amount of sick and vacation time he has accrued overall.

“McConnell is a 35+ year employee entitled to various types of compensation up on separation. Those calculations will be reflected upon certification of his final separation,” Gant wrote in an email in response to questions from redbankgreen.

The resignation and the official ascension of Frazee will close a tumultuous chapter that began in August 2023, when Red Bank’s police union levied bombshell public allegations and a complaint with the AG’s office against McConnell just as he was slated to retire. McConnell said he was unable to retire with an investigation pending, putting his status in limbo.

Seven months later, a report by the Office of Attorney General’s Special Investigations Unit found that McConnell violated borough policy when he used his position to influence internal affairs probes “involving a subordinate officer… with whom he has a personal/ romantic relationship” and recommended he be “terminated” and not allowed to work for the town “in any capacity.”

McConnell, who had also served for two and a half years as the borough’s interim business administrator, was placed on leave by Gant.

The AG’s report laid bare an alleged pattern of favoritism in which investigators said McConnell buried internal affair probes against his romantic partner for an conducting an improper strip search, violating the department’s time-off policy, failing to appear in court when subpoenaed and several other cases.

The officer was identified in the report as Patrolwoman Kristin Altimari. She and McConnell are now married and she remains on active duty on the force.

An attorney representing McConnell was out of the country Friday and unavailable for comment.

In his statement, Gant expressed hope that the swearing in of Frazee will close the book on the tumultuous chapter for the department.

“As we move forward, the Borough, the police department, and the community look ahead to a new chapter. We are confident in the future of the Red Bank Police Department under the leadership of Captain Mike Frazee, who will be sworn in as Chief on October 11th at Borough Hall.

“This marks an opportunity to rebuild public trust and share a positive vision for the RBPD’s future, and we are excited for the continued service and safety of our community under Chief Frazee’s leadership,” the statement continued. “We look forward to a strong and unified future for the Borough and its police department.”

redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at  [email protected] or by calling or texting 848-331-8331 or yelling his name loudly as he walks by. Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Partyline
RISE OF THE SKELETONS
Watch out, it looks like the skeletons are coming out on River Rd! (photo courtesy of Partyline contributor Nicole Taetsch)
106 YEARS OLD, OFF TO POKENO
Edith Blake rides the lift onto the Red Bank Senior Center bus Thursday Morning, where Pokeno is on the schedule every Thursday. Blake is 10 ...
OOMPAH YIELDS MOOLAH FOR YMCA
  There was more than beer samplings, sausage and oompah music to celebrate Red Bank’s Oktoberfest on Saturday. Event organizer Red B ...
SUNDAY CHAMBER MUSIC
  Trio Zimbalist doing Haydn at the Trinity Church Hall courtesy of the R B Chamber Music Society. (photo by Partyline contributor Chri ...
HIGH (VERY) TIDE IN RED BANK
High tide at the Marine Park horseshoe this morning. A persistent week of onshore winds and a recent full moon are causing unusually high ti ...
LIGHTS. CAMERA. SHAKAS.
Some dude in a classic scruffy looking convertible filled with surfboards, a checkered flag and an odd assemblage of junk/treasures in the b ...
CRABBER’S DELIGHT
Ed Merlino shows off his morning’s catch at the Marine Park fishing pier Monday (photo by Brian Donohue)
DRESSED FOR CELEBRATING
Sunday’s Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration in Riverside Gardens Park (photo by Partyline contributor Chris Havens)
SUNDAY CHAT WITH A VIEW
A man enjoys the view of the Navesink River while chatting on the phone from the bench near the Red Bank Public Library Sunday morning. We d ...
GARAGE SALE PARTY!
When Henry Tindal has a garage sale, it’s not just a garage sale. It’s a garage sale party. Photo taken Saturday (photo by Brian ...
A PROCLAMATION!
By KENNY KATZGRAU The Borough of Red Bank recognized redbankgreen founder John T. Ward at its September 12th council meeting. Ward accepted ...
IN THE CROW’S NEST
A fish crow waits optimistically for crabbers at Marine Park to drop a bit of bait for lunch. (photo by Brian Donohue)
ANYONE HUNGRY?
A bird feeder awaits customers at Veterans Park. (photo by Partyline contributor Boris Kofman)
ALL’S WELL. AND WELLER
  Legend in town. (Photo by Partyline Contributor Jeff Frieri)
DEEP SANDAL THOUGHTS
A pair of sandals left in the doorway on Monmouth Street in this photo by Partyline contributor Ryan Chippendale, who added a choice of capt ...
MARINE PARK REMAKE
New plants for the new Marine Park parking lot appear ready for planing as construction of the new parking lot proceeds. The work is part of ...
LONG LIVE LOCAL NEWS
Getting amped up for LION Chicago 2024
JACKPOT!
This squirrel has found a bonanza of seeds to fatten themselves up for winter with on this giant sunflower in a front yard at the corner of ...
RIBEYE WELL DONE
Red Bank rockers The Ribeye Brothers at The Dublin House Sunday. Few things in life have proven as reliable as The Ribeye Brothers playing t ...
PEARL STREET PINK
Pearl street consignment shop. (Photo by Partyline contributor Jeffrey Frieri)

