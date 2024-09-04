Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

RED BANK: JEWELRY STORE SLEDGEHAMMER HEIST THWARTED

Post a comment
September 4th @ 12am

A security officer runs out of Leonardo Jewelers in pursuit of two men with sledgehammers police believe were about to rob the store. (video screen shot courtesy of Red Bank Police)
By BRIAN DONOHUE

A security officer thwarted two sledgehammer-toting suspects police believe were about to try and rob an East Front Street jewelry store by force Tuesday. The would-be thieves fled and remain at large, police said.

A security camera video of the incident at Leonardo Jewelers (video screen shot courtesy of Red Bank Police)

Police received a call at 1:07 pm that a security officer was chasing two people who were carrying sledgehammers as they attempted to enter the front door of Leonardo Jewelers at 35 East Front Street, Red Bank Police Captain Mike Frazee said.

As the first suspect attempted to enter the store, he was met by the armed security officer posted at the front door, Frazee said. A video captured by a sidewalk security camera shows the security officer open the door and come outside just as the first suspect approaches the door.

“Upon approaching the door, the first suspect spotted the security officer and immediately turned around to flee and in doing so, almost knocked the second suspect down,” Frazee said in an email statement.  “Both suspects fled on foot and entered a nearby dark colored Dodge Durango SRT.  The vehicle was last seen traveling west on East Front Street and then possibly south on Globe Court.

At the time of the incident, the store was open and had customers inside, Frazee said.
Frazee continued:
“The actors were both dressed in all black clothing, one wearing a baseball hat and one wearing a hood while both had face masks on.  Thanks to the presence of the armed security officer, no theft occurred nor was anyone injured.  Bold acts of violence from ruthless thugs like this in our community are unacceptable.  This truly shows how desperate thieves have become to attempt such a theft during business hours.  We are asking for anyone with video surveillance cameras in the area, please contact the Red Bank Police Detective Bureau at 732-530-2719.  At this time, we believe that this is an isolated incident.”

redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at  [email protected] or by calling or texting 848-331-8331. Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
Partyline
DEEP SANDAL THOUGHTS
A pair of sandals left in the doorway on Monmouth Street in this photo by Partyline contributor Ryan Chippendale, who added a choice of capt ...
MARINE PARK REMAKE
New plants for the new Marine Park parking lot appear ready for planing as construction of the new parking lot proceeds. The work is part of ...
LONG LIVE LOCAL NEWS
Getting amped up for LION Chicago 2024
JACKPOT!
This squirrel has found a bonanza of seeds to fatten themselves up for winter with on this giant sunflower in a front yard at the corner of ...
RIBEYE WELL DONE
Red Bank rockers The Ribeye Brothers at The Dublin House Sunday. Few things in life have proven as reliable as The Ribeye Brothers playing t ...
PEARL STREET PINK
Pearl street consignment shop. (Photo by Partyline contributor Jeffrey Frieri)
POOP FAIRY BOMBS HUDSON
A pile of a half dozen festively colored plastic bags containing what smelled and appeared to be pet excrement sit in a pile on Hudson Avenu ...
ANOTHER MIDNIGHT CALL
( Photo by Partyline Contributor Jen Singer)
SNAPPER RESCUE
Skylar Gregory, 9, spotted this baby snapping turtle trapped trying to make its way to the river while out walking her dog near the Red Bank ...
DUCK BEACH
Wildlife enthusiasts in Red Bank should know about “duck beach” as it is affectionately called by Evelyn and Gene Taetsch, two o ...
BLAZING NAVESINK SKY
  Sunrise from Maple Cove 08/21/24 (Photo by Partyline contributor Thomas Doremus)
ROOM WITH A VIEW, AT LEAST
What hospital has better views for their patients than Riverview? For better or worse, one RBG reader is stuck in taking in this view and he ...
DOWN THE DOUBLE YELLOW
Monday evening. Late summer vibes on Broad Street. (Photo by Partyline contributor Jeff Frieri)
TACOTARIANS UNITE!
There are vegetarians and pescatarians. Vegans and flexatarians. And then, there’s Joaquin Rodriguez: tacotarian. Thankfully, the Juan ...
THIS UPCOMING ELECTION AIN’T NOTHING TO —- WITH
This South Street resident provides a less traditional, but certainly valued perspective on political leadership by way of lawn sign.
FORMER FAMEABILIA REMAKE
Coming soon across from Toast! More to come soon on redbankgreen about this development. (photo from Partyline contributor Greg Fitzgerald)
THE ONE THAT GOT AWAY
Whether through schmear force of will or user error, this bagel somehow seems to have escaped the cooking vat or hopped out of the bag as so ...
MANTIS HANGIN’ DOWNTOWN
A mantis seems to be saying, “shh, don’t tell them I’m here” as it hangs under an eave on White Street with a pair o ...
Broadwalk bollard crash
SUNDAY MORNING BOLLARD CRASH
No stranger to being awoken by an early morning bollard strike, redbankgreen reader and Broad St. resident Steven Sickles submitted this Par ...
SOUPY SAILING
Sailboats out there in all that fog and rain on the Navesink River Wednesday. (Photo by Partyline contributor James Barnett)

Upcoming Events

View Calendar