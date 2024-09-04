RED BANK: JEWELRY STORE SLEDGEHAMMER HEIST THWARTED

A security officer runs out of Leonardo Jewelers in pursuit of two men with sledgehammers police believe were about to rob the store. (video screen shot courtesy of Red Bank Police)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

A security officer thwarted two sledgehammer-toting suspects police believe were about to try and rob an East Front Street jewelry store by force Tuesday. The would-be thieves fled and remain at large, police said.

A security camera video of the incident at Leonardo Jewelers (video screen shot courtesy of Red Bank Police)

Police received a call at 1:07 pm that a security officer was chasing two people who were carrying sledgehammers as they attempted to enter the front door of Leonardo Jewelers at 35 East Front Street, Red Bank Police Captain Mike Frazee said.

As the first suspect attempted to enter the store, he was met by the armed security officer posted at the front door, Frazee said. A video captured by a sidewalk security camera shows the security officer open the door and come outside just as the first suspect approaches the door.

“Upon approaching the door, the first suspect spotted the security officer and immediately turned around to flee and in doing so, almost knocked the second suspect down,” Frazee said in an email statement. “Both suspects fled on foot and entered a nearby dark colored Dodge Durango SRT. The vehicle was last seen traveling west on East Front Street and then possibly south on Globe Court.

At the time of the incident, the store was open and had customers inside, Frazee said.

Frazee continued:

“The actors were both dressed in all black clothing, one wearing a baseball hat and one wearing a hood while both had face masks on. Thanks to the presence of the armed security officer, no theft occurred nor was anyone injured. Bold acts of violence from ruthless thugs like this in our community are unacceptable. This truly shows how desperate thieves have become to attempt such a theft during business hours. We are asking for anyone with video surveillance cameras in the area, please contact the Red Bank Police Detective Bureau at 732-530-2719. At this time, we believe that this is an isolated incident.”

redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at [email protected] or by calling or texting 848-331-8331.