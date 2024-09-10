RED BANK TOWNWIDE YARD SALE APPROACHES

A scene from last year’s town wide garage sale. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

You’ve put it off long enough. Time to start digging out your unwanted bric a brac, miscellany, misguided QVC purchases and stuff you haven’t used in years.

The town wide yard sale is approaching fast. It’s set for Saturday, September 21 from 9 a.m to 2 pm.

The event sponsor, the Red Bank Public Library encourages sellers to register (and get your house on the map), by clicking here or stoppping or in at the Library to register in person before 5pm September 18. All proceeds benefit the Library.

From the library’s press release:

As a treasure hunter, you can plan your route like a pro with the RBTWYS (Red Bank Townwide Yard Sale) map, available online after 3 PM on Friday, September 20th at redbanklibrary.org or pick up a paper copy at the Red Bank Library (84 West Front Street), open Friday until 5 PM and Saturday from 10 AM to 2 PM. The map will include a list of items for sale at each spot so you can strategize.

Rain Date at seller’s discretion.

THERE WILL BE NO ANNOUNCEMENT OF RAIN DATE.

DO NOT CALL THE LIBRARY TO ASK ABOUT RAIN DATE.

Want that link again, here it is: For more information or to register as a seller: https://www.redbanklibrary.org/townwideyardsale

No yard? No problem! The Library has a limited number of spots available on its front lawn. Again, see link above.

