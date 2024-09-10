Skip to content

RED BANK TOWNWIDE YARD SALE APPROACHES

September 10th @ 12pm

red-bank-yard-sale-091821-11-2-500x375-2852104

A scene from last year’s town wide garage sale. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

You’ve put it off long enough. Time to start digging out your unwanted bric a brac, miscellany, misguided QVC purchases and stuff you haven’t used in years.

The town wide yard sale is approaching fast. It’s set for Saturday, September 21 from 9 a.m to 2 pm.

red-bank-yard-sale-091821-12-500x375-7168368)

The event sponsor, the Red Bank Public Library encourages sellers to register  (and get your house on the map), by clicking here or stoppping or in at the Library to register in person before 5pm September 18.  All proceeds benefit the Library.

From the library’s press release:

As a treasure hunter, you can plan your route like a pro with the RBTWYS (Red Bank Townwide Yard Sale) map, available online after 3 PM on Friday, September 20th at redbanklibrary.org or pick up a paper copy at the Red Bank Library (84 West Front Street), open Friday until 5 PM and Saturday from 10 AM to 2 PM. The map will include a list of items for sale at each spot so you can strategize.

Rain Date at seller’s discretion.

THERE WILL BE NO ANNOUNCEMENT OF RAIN DATE.

DO NOT CALL THE LIBRARY TO ASK ABOUT RAIN DATE.

Want that link again, here it is: For more information or to register as a seller:  https://www.redbanklibrary.org/townwideyardsale

No yard?  No problem!  The Library has a limited number of spots available on its front lawn.  Again, see link above.

Partyline
IN THE CROW’S NEST
A fish crow waits optimistically for crabbers at Marine Park to drop a bit of bait for lunch. (photo by Brian Donohue)
ANYONE HUNGRY?
A bird feeder awaits customers at Veterans Park. (photo by Partyline contributor Boris Kofman)
ALL’S WELL. AND WELLER
  Legend in town. (Photo by Partyline Contributor Jeff Frieri)
DEEP SANDAL THOUGHTS
A pair of sandals left in the doorway on Monmouth Street in this photo by Partyline contributor Ryan Chippendale, who added a choice of capt ...
MARINE PARK REMAKE
New plants for the new Marine Park parking lot appear ready for planing as construction of the new parking lot proceeds. The work is part of ...
LONG LIVE LOCAL NEWS
Getting amped up for LION Chicago 2024
JACKPOT!
This squirrel has found a bonanza of seeds to fatten themselves up for winter with on this giant sunflower in a front yard at the corner of ...
RIBEYE WELL DONE
Red Bank rockers The Ribeye Brothers at The Dublin House Sunday. Few things in life have proven as reliable as The Ribeye Brothers playing t ...
PEARL STREET PINK
Pearl street consignment shop. (Photo by Partyline contributor Jeffrey Frieri)
POOP FAIRY BOMBS HUDSON
A pile of a half dozen festively colored plastic bags containing what smelled and appeared to be pet excrement sit in a pile on Hudson Avenu ...
ANOTHER MIDNIGHT CALL
( Photo by Partyline Contributor Jen Singer)
SNAPPER RESCUE
Skylar Gregory, 9, spotted this baby snapping turtle trapped trying to make its way to the river while out walking her dog near the Red Bank ...
DUCK BEACH
Wildlife enthusiasts in Red Bank should know about “duck beach” as it is affectionately called by Evelyn and Gene Taetsch, two o ...
BLAZING NAVESINK SKY
  Sunrise from Maple Cove 08/21/24 (Photo by Partyline contributor Thomas Doremus)
ROOM WITH A VIEW, AT LEAST
What hospital has better views for their patients than Riverview? For better or worse, one RBG reader is stuck in taking in this view and he ...
DOWN THE DOUBLE YELLOW
Monday evening. Late summer vibes on Broad Street. (Photo by Partyline contributor Jeff Frieri)
TACOTARIANS UNITE!
There are vegetarians and pescatarians. Vegans and flexatarians. And then, there’s Joaquin Rodriguez: tacotarian. Thankfully, the Juan ...
THIS UPCOMING ELECTION AIN’T NOTHING TO —- WITH
This South Street resident provides a less traditional, but certainly valued perspective on political leadership by way of lawn sign.
FORMER FAMEABILIA REMAKE
Coming soon across from Toast! More to come soon on redbankgreen about this development. (photo from Partyline contributor Greg Fitzgerald)
THE ONE THAT GOT AWAY
Whether through schmear force of will or user error, this bagel somehow seems to have escaped the cooking vat or hopped out of the bag as so ...

