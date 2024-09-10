Movers hauling away exercise equipment from Jersey Strong’s Red Bank location, which closed August 31.

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Never mind working out at the gym. How many calories do you burn moving the gym? Movers for Jersey Strong’s Red Bank chain, which had operated out of 30 West Front Street for more than two decades were on the scene packing the place up and shipping out Tuesday.

Last reps at Jersey Strong’s Red Bank location.

The chain announced on August 12 that they would be closing the Red Bank location at the end of the month. Their other locations remain open.

The vacancy leaves larger hole along the section of West Front Street just east of Riverside Gardens Park, which saw Paradiddle Griddle and 30 Burgers’ shared location close its doors in the building next door to the gym in February. That storefront at 38 West Front Street that housed those two eateries remains vacant.

