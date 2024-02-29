Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

Our community pillars help us carry out our 100-Year Vision

Check it out

Non-profit Organization

Red Bank River Center

The Red Bank River Center promotes local merchants, recruits new businesses, stages vibrant downtown events, and beautifies our streetscapes.

Learn More
organization-banner
organization-banner

RED BANK: PARADIDDLE SKEDADDLES?

Paradiddle Griddle and 30 Burgers were dark and empty Wednesday. (Photos by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Paradiddle Griddle and 30 Burgers, eateries that shared a space at 38 West Front Street in Red Bank, have been closed for about a week with no sign of what’s happening.

Read all about the griddle gone dark, a new tattoo studio and a natural soap shop coming to town in this installment of  redbankgreen‘s Retail Churn.

Atelier Gallery tattoo parlor has opened at 37 East Front Street. 

Paradiddle Griddle opened in 2019, marking a re-branding by owners Isabel Cortes and Leandro Batista of what had been the two-year-old restaurant Hansel ‘n Griddle at the same location, next to the Elks Lodge, which owns the building.

Less than a year ago, they joined forces with 30 Burgers, bringing the franchise into the same space. (Local foodies with good memories may recall that 30 Burgers also operated there in 2014, pre-Hansel ‘n Griddle.)

Paradiddle promised late night hours and a return to “the principles of cooking,” serving breakfast, lunch and dinner with fresh ingredients, burgers, wings and Uruguayan chivito sandwiches.

But this week the place has been shut with no notice posted, no one picking up the phone, no reply to messages sent via social media. The online ordering page for 30 Burgers said the Red Bank location is closed.

Also in Red Bank Churn news:

• Moscow-born tattoo artist Ivan Adrosov  has opened an appointment-only tattoo studio, Atelier I Gallery Custom Tattoos at 37 East Front Street.

His website lists locations for other studios in Bali and Moscow. He confirmed he is open for business and available by appointment, which customers can book online.

The space is the former home of  Red Bank’s OG ink studio, Front Street Tattoo,  which opened in 2019 but moved several doors down to 2 West Front Street in 2021, where employees say they get more drop-ins and foot traffic.

• Beth Allen, owner of Mother Nature’s Beauty, a homemade soaps and essential oils business currently selling online, at markets and out of a converted school bus, has leased the vacant space at 28 Monmouth Street.

Allen recently told Churn that the brick-and-mortar location may have a different name, and “with luck and hard work” will open within a month or two.

The space was last occupied by a juice bar, Sky Nutrition.

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank business owner happier than to hear "I saw your ad on Red Bank Green!"
Partyline
HOME DELIVERY
RED BANK: After a subdivision, an instant house rises on a new Catherine Street lot.
COMMUNITY PROFILES
For Black History Month, Red Bank's Community Engagement and Equity Advisory Committee has been running a series of local profiles on Facebo ...
HEARTY FAREWELL FOR HARDY
RED BANK: Council to honor DPU supervisor Rich Hardy, who retired recently after almost 39 years of keeping things running.
HOMEBOUND? READ ON…
RED BANK: Can't get to the public library? It's now offering free delivery and pickups for homebound borough residents.
TAMING A BEAST OF A WEEK
RED BANK: After the second snowfall of the week, a borough family finds the perfect use for it – a Godzilla snow sculpture.
RED BANK: LIBRARY CLOSED, BUT THE HILL’S OPEN
RED BANK: Though the library was closed by a snowstorm, kids got to enjoy the riverfront property's steep slope Tuesday.
LIGHT(HOUSE) MAKEOVER
This year, getting ready for spring means a midwinter makeover for Strollo's Lighthouse in Red Bank.
TODAY: LOCAL PUPPY COMPETES ON ANIMAL PLANET’S “PUPPY BOWL”
Red Bank’s very own rescue puppy, Biscuit, is set to compete in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl this Sunday, February 11, at 2 PM. Th ...
rb-wires-031814-500x375-7556821
WHAT? NO redbankgreen NEWSLETTER?
Apologies to redbankgreen newsletter subscribers: the daily email hasn’t gone out for two days because of technical issues.
RED BANK: TIRED OF SKEETERS?
RED BANK: Tired of mosquito bites every summer? Monmouth County has a free program to help eliminate skeeter breeding grounds.
SEA BRIGHT: POLAR PLUNGE FOR ST. JAMES, OTHERS
Hundreds braved the wind and sea on Sunday at 1PM in support of St. James Elementary School, and other Catholic schools in the area. The eve ...
RED BANK: RBR CLAIMS TITLE
RED BANK: Watch pure joy as the RBR boys basketball team celebrates its first B North championship in 17 years.
RED BANK: FORGET-IT FRIDAY
RED BANK: Train Station can be a lonely place Friday mornings, especially with cold rain in the forecast.
RED BANK: CROONING YOUR LOVE
RED BANK: Imagine a quartet of impeccably dressed gentlemen showing up at your beloved's workplace, singing of your love.
RED BANK: BLACK RIVER ROLLS ON
RED BANK: A 68-year-old rail freight engine can still be counted on to draw a trainspotting fan or two when it rolls through town.
RED BANK: ‘MONDAY SWEAT’ MEETS
RED BANK: Joined by the Hazlet Running Club, members of the Red Bank Run Club met for their "Monday Sweat" at Count Basie Field.
RED BANK: CARD SALE BOOSTS GYM DRIVE
RED BANK: Charter School Foundation offers student-deisgned Valentines cards to help raise funds for a gymnasium.
RED BANK: LOVE IS IN THE… WINDOW
RED BANK: Up next: Valentine's Day, and Partyline finds the Red Bank Chocolate Shoppe getting ready for a surge of love and craving.
CLOSING THE BOOK ON A GREAT CAREER
The Red Bank mayor and council honored with a resolution Linda Hewitt (in red) on her retirement from the Red Bank Public Library at Thursda ...
RED BANK: RAIL COMMUTER’S VIEW
A commuter's view of the Route 35 Cooper's Bridge over the Navesink River, as seen from North Jersey Coast Line train 3320 out of Red Bank F ...

Upcoming Events

View Calendar