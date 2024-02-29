RED BANK: PARADIDDLE SKEDADDLES?

Paradiddle Griddle and 30 Burgers were dark and empty Wednesday. (Photos by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Paradiddle Griddle and 30 Burgers, eateries that shared a space at 38 West Front Street in Red Bank, have been closed for about a week with no sign of what’s happening.

Read all about the griddle gone dark, a new tattoo studio and a natural soap shop coming to town in this installment of redbankgreen‘s Retail Churn.

Atelier Gallery tattoo parlor has opened at 37 East Front Street.

Paradiddle Griddle opened in 2019, marking a re-branding by owners Isabel Cortes and Leandro Batista of what had been the two-year-old restaurant Hansel ‘n Griddle at the same location, next to the Elks Lodge, which owns the building.

Less than a year ago, they joined forces with 30 Burgers, bringing the franchise into the same space. (Local foodies with good memories may recall that 30 Burgers also operated there in 2014, pre-Hansel ‘n Griddle.)

Paradiddle promised late night hours and a return to “the principles of cooking,” serving breakfast, lunch and dinner with fresh ingredients, burgers, wings and Uruguayan chivito sandwiches.

But this week the place has been shut with no notice posted, no one picking up the phone, no reply to messages sent via social media. The online ordering page for 30 Burgers said the Red Bank location is closed.

Also in Red Bank Churn news:

• Moscow-born tattoo artist Ivan Adrosov has opened an appointment-only tattoo studio, Atelier I Gallery Custom Tattoos at 37 East Front Street.

His website lists locations for other studios in Bali and Moscow. He confirmed he is open for business and available by appointment, which customers can book online.

The space is the former home of Red Bank’s OG ink studio, Front Street Tattoo, which opened in 2019 but moved several doors down to 2 West Front Street in 2021, where employees say they get more drop-ins and foot traffic.

• Beth Allen, owner of Mother Nature’s Beauty, a homemade soaps and essential oils business currently selling online, at markets and out of a converted school bus, has leased the vacant space at 28 Monmouth Street.

Allen recently told Churn that the brick-and-mortar location may have a different name, and “with luck and hard work” will open within a month or two.

The space was last occupied by a juice bar, Sky Nutrition.

