Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

Our community pillars help us carry out our 100-Year Vision

Check it out

Non-profit Organization

Red Bank River Center

The Red Bank River Center promotes local merchants, recruits new businesses, stages vibrant downtown events, and beautifies our streetscapes.

Learn More
organization-banner
organization-banner

RED BANK: FUTILE SEARCH FOR A HOUSE FOR MOM

Jacob Morales. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Jacob Morales walks the streets of Red Bank like a sidewalk sleuth, scoping vacant houses, photographing oversized lots that could be divided, or tiny vacant plots buried in tax debt. Any place that maybe could fit a little house for his mom.

She’s lived six decades in Jersey City, he says, “and living in Jersey City is not easy, man.”

“It’s so calm and friendly,’’ he said of his life in Red Bank. “I just want her to experience Red Bank and start a foundation and give her purpose over here.”

The undersized lot at 1 Berry Street. Below, Morales, center, speaking with Jackson at the January zoning board meeting.  (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

Last year, he thought he had found it: a vacant tiny lot on Berry Street, just blocks from his own house on South Bridge Avenue. 

With visions of his future children walking to grandma’s house, he hired lawyers and pored through property records to discover it was once home to a small house that had been demolished. Why couldn’t he build another one?  

He bought the 33-by-50 lot for $20,000, says he paid roughly $60,000 in back taxes and applied to build a two-story, 1,675-square-foot home.

“I wanted that so bad for my mom,’’ he said. 

He still does. Morales’s plan was scuttled when next-door neighbor, Rose Marie Jackson objected to the house, which needed a setback variance.

Another glitch arose: legal precedent set by a 1987 State Superior Court decision that said owners of such non-conforming lots must first offer to sell to adjacent property owners before they could obtain variances.

Boxed in by the laws, that’s what he did, and wound up selling the lot to Jackson for $130,000.

“You have to reach out to neighbors to offer for sale to them or offer to purchase excess land from them,’’ said his lawyer, Kevin Asadi.  “And I didn’t do that because that wasn’t his goal. His goal was to develop the lot.”

To create more affordable housing options, Asadi said Red Bank and other municipalities could revise ordinances to allow construction on undersized lots if building standards are met.

But for now, Morales keeps looking, his dilemma an increasingly familiar one for Red Bank residents who, even if they already own a home, wonder how their children will be afford to stay here, or how they can keep their parents close as they age. 

Options are scarce. Red Bank zoning laws also prohibit accessory dwelling units, or ADU’s – garage apartments, backyard cottages or smaller homes that sit on the property of existing structures. 

ADU’s are increasingly seen by housing advocates and groups like the AARP as a way of addressing housing shortages nationwide. They have been legalized in several states, including California, and in New Jersey towns including Maplewood, Princeton and South Orange. A bill proposed in the state legislature would require municipalities to allow them statewide. And in his budget address yesterday Gov. Phil Murphy proposed a $10 million pilot program to help municipalities build more ADUs.

Mayor Billy Portman and Deputy Mayor Kate Triggiano said they were hoping to begin discussions towards allowing ADUs in Red Bank.

“We all ran in support of the new master plan, which recommends allowing ADU’s, among other things,” Portman said in an email.  “Affordable housing and housing that is affordable are incredibly important to this governing body.   It is definitely something the council will be discussing.”

Morales’s experience on the once-affordable West Side also illustrates Red Bank’s version of what housing experts call the “missing middle” a lack of homes in the US housing supply for the middle class.

On Shrewsbury Avenue, a lot where a builder scrapped plans to build three townhomes instead saw rise to a record-setting $1.1 million sale last week. 

“It’s crazy – I’m like, what?” Morales said of the eye-popping sale. 

And a few blocks away, Lunch Break, the 40-year old social service center is about to cut the ribbon on a massive expansion – made necessary in part by a growing number of people who can’t find affordable housing.

“We have a lot of people living in cars,” Lunch Break Director of Operations Kevin McGee said recently.

Morales hold no ill will towards Jackson, who could not be reached for comment.

But he wishes she would have seen the advantages of another house on the lot with his mother living there.

“If she would’ve been okay with it, I would have been building as we speak,’’ he said standing on Berry Street this week.

For now, he’s focusing his efforts toward on a more celestial address.

“God willing, one day I’m going to get lucky and find something in Red Bank,” he said. “I just keep praying.”

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank business owner happier than to hear "I saw your ad on Red Bank Green!"
Partyline
COMMUNITY PROFILES
For Black History Month, Red Bank's Community Engagement and Equity Advisory Committee has been running a series of local profiles on Facebo ...
HEARTY FAREWELL FOR HARDY
RED BANK: Council to honor DPU supervisor Rich Hardy, who retired recently after almost 39 years of keeping things running.
HOMEBOUND? READ ON…
RED BANK: Can't get to the public library? It's now offering free delivery and pickups for homebound borough residents.
TAMING A BEAST OF A WEEK
RED BANK: After the second snowfall of the week, a borough family finds the perfect use for it – a Godzilla snow sculpture.
RED BANK: LIBRARY CLOSED, BUT THE HILL’S OPEN
RED BANK: Though the library was closed by a snowstorm, kids got to enjoy the riverfront property's steep slope Tuesday.
LIGHT(HOUSE) MAKEOVER
This year, getting ready for spring means a midwinter makeover for Strollo's Lighthouse in Red Bank.
TODAY: LOCAL PUPPY COMPETES ON ANIMAL PLANET’S “PUPPY BOWL”
Red Bank’s very own rescue puppy, Biscuit, is set to compete in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl this Sunday, February 11, at 2 PM. Th ...
rb-wires-031814-500x375-7556821
WHAT? NO redbankgreen NEWSLETTER?
Apologies to redbankgreen newsletter subscribers: the daily email hasn’t gone out for two days because of technical issues.
RED BANK: TIRED OF SKEETERS?
RED BANK: Tired of mosquito bites every summer? Monmouth County has a free program to help eliminate skeeter breeding grounds.
SEA BRIGHT: POLAR PLUNGE FOR ST. JAMES, OTHERS
Hundreds braved the wind and sea on Sunday at 1PM in support of St. James Elementary School, and other Catholic schools in the area. The eve ...
RED BANK: RBR CLAIMS TITLE
RED BANK: Watch pure joy as the RBR boys basketball team celebrates its first B North championship in 17 years.
RED BANK: FORGET-IT FRIDAY
RED BANK: Train Station can be a lonely place Friday mornings, especially with cold rain in the forecast.
RED BANK: CROONING YOUR LOVE
RED BANK: Imagine a quartet of impeccably dressed gentlemen showing up at your beloved's workplace, singing of your love.
RED BANK: BLACK RIVER ROLLS ON
RED BANK: A 68-year-old rail freight engine can still be counted on to draw a trainspotting fan or two when it rolls through town.
RED BANK: ‘MONDAY SWEAT’ MEETS
RED BANK: Joined by the Hazlet Running Club, members of the Red Bank Run Club met for their "Monday Sweat" at Count Basie Field.
RED BANK: CARD SALE BOOSTS GYM DRIVE
RED BANK: Charter School Foundation offers student-deisgned Valentines cards to help raise funds for a gymnasium.
RED BANK: LOVE IS IN THE… WINDOW
RED BANK: Up next: Valentine's Day, and Partyline finds the Red Bank Chocolate Shoppe getting ready for a surge of love and craving.
CLOSING THE BOOK ON A GREAT CAREER
The Red Bank mayor and council honored with a resolution Linda Hewitt (in red) on her retirement from the Red Bank Public Library at Thursda ...
RED BANK: RAIL COMMUTER’S VIEW
A commuter's view of the Route 35 Cooper's Bridge over the Navesink River, as seen from North Jersey Coast Line train 3320 out of Red Bank F ...
RED BANK: PROMISING PROMS
RED BANK: Prom season approaches, and Lunch Break once again steps up with its 8th annual Prom Giveaway of donated dresses.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar