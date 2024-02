To commemorate Black History Month, Red Bank’s Community Engagement and Equity Advisory Committee has been posting a series of local profiles on its Facebook page throughout February.

It’s a great place to get brief bios of borough workers and community volunteers, including part-time parks and rec worker Celestine Woods and her husband, Wallace Woods (above); community planning director Shawna Ebanks; policeman Gary Watson Jr., and others.

Check out the entire series here.