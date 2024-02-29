Neighbors of a long-vacant Red Bank lot might be surprised to see a fully constructed house there today.

On Wednesday, workers using a crane lifted the fourth and final living section of a modular house being erected at 162 Catherine Street.

The new structure occupies a portion of a lot, previously containing one home, that was subdivided with planning board approval in December, 2022 to allow for the construction of two more homes.

Owner Robert Duckworth then sold the new lots to two buyers for a combined $610,000, while continuing to own the original house, according to records filed with the Monmouth County clerk’s office.