RED BANK: CIVIC-MINDED DOG KILLED BY POISON

The Red Bank Register front page for March 5, 1924,  (Red Bank Public Library archives. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Bum was good boy. A very, very good boy. And then, all of a sudden, he was found dead.

On March 5, 1924, readers of redbankgreen’s predecessor, the Red Bank Register, learned of the tragic poisoning death of “Bum,” a beloved local personality who just happened to be a St. Bernard.

An ad that ran in the same edition of the Register. No necropsy was conducted on Bum to see if he accidentally ingested Mrs. Walsh’s stash of Lydia E. Pinkham’s Vegetable Compound, but it remains a leading theory among present day Red Bank journalists. (Red Bank Public Library archives. Click to enlarge)

Bum was born on a barge and brought to Red Bank by his master, Ensley White, and enjoyed traveling up and down the North Shrewsbury River (now known as the Navesink) with the White boys, the story reads. He once nudged back to shore a small boy who had waded too far from shore, likely preventing a tragedy.

Indeed, the paper reported on page one, the White family dog had “traits that were almost human.”  

Bum attended council meetings with Councilman William H. White. He roamed the streets and strangers patted him on the head. There was no mention of his penchant for belly rubs, but we can all assume.

“Bum was a friend of everybody,’’ the Register reported.

And then, as February turned to March, Bum was found poisoned to death. 

He wasn’t the only one. Four other dogs were found dead of poisoning in Red Bank the same week.

The article suggested two possible causes for the poisoning. The dogs may have eaten some of the free rat poison distributed as part of an anti-rodent campaign. (That same year marked a headline-grabbing outbreak in Los Angeles of pneumonic plague, which is spread by rat feces.)  

Or the dogs were deliberately killed by people handing them meat laced with poison. There are no further mentions of Bum or the other poisonings in subsequent editions. If the latter theory was correct, someone took the secret of Bum’s death to their grave.  

Partyline
HOME DELIVERY
RED BANK: After a subdivision, an instant house rises on a new Catherine Street lot.
COMMUNITY PROFILES
For Black History Month, Red Bank's Community Engagement and Equity Advisory Committee has been running a series of local profiles on Facebo ...
HEARTY FAREWELL FOR HARDY
RED BANK: Council to honor DPU supervisor Rich Hardy, who retired recently after almost 39 years of keeping things running.
HOMEBOUND? READ ON…
RED BANK: Can't get to the public library? It's now offering free delivery and pickups for homebound borough residents.
TAMING A BEAST OF A WEEK
RED BANK: After the second snowfall of the week, a borough family finds the perfect use for it – a Godzilla snow sculpture.
RED BANK: LIBRARY CLOSED, BUT THE HILL’S OPEN
RED BANK: Though the library was closed by a snowstorm, kids got to enjoy the riverfront property's steep slope Tuesday.
LIGHT(HOUSE) MAKEOVER
This year, getting ready for spring means a midwinter makeover for Strollo's Lighthouse in Red Bank.
TODAY: LOCAL PUPPY COMPETES ON ANIMAL PLANET’S “PUPPY BOWL”
Red Bank’s very own rescue puppy, Biscuit, is set to compete in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl this Sunday, February 11, at 2 PM. Th ...
rb-wires-031814-500x375-7556821
WHAT? NO redbankgreen NEWSLETTER?
Apologies to redbankgreen newsletter subscribers: the daily email hasn’t gone out for two days because of technical issues.
RED BANK: TIRED OF SKEETERS?
RED BANK: Tired of mosquito bites every summer? Monmouth County has a free program to help eliminate skeeter breeding grounds.
SEA BRIGHT: POLAR PLUNGE FOR ST. JAMES, OTHERS
Hundreds braved the wind and sea on Sunday at 1PM in support of St. James Elementary School, and other Catholic schools in the area. The eve ...
RED BANK: RBR CLAIMS TITLE
RED BANK: Watch pure joy as the RBR boys basketball team celebrates its first B North championship in 17 years.
RED BANK: FORGET-IT FRIDAY
RED BANK: Train Station can be a lonely place Friday mornings, especially with cold rain in the forecast.
RED BANK: CROONING YOUR LOVE
RED BANK: Imagine a quartet of impeccably dressed gentlemen showing up at your beloved's workplace, singing of your love.
RED BANK: BLACK RIVER ROLLS ON
RED BANK: A 68-year-old rail freight engine can still be counted on to draw a trainspotting fan or two when it rolls through town.
RED BANK: ‘MONDAY SWEAT’ MEETS
RED BANK: Joined by the Hazlet Running Club, members of the Red Bank Run Club met for their "Monday Sweat" at Count Basie Field.
RED BANK: CARD SALE BOOSTS GYM DRIVE
RED BANK: Charter School Foundation offers student-deisgned Valentines cards to help raise funds for a gymnasium.
RED BANK: LOVE IS IN THE… WINDOW
RED BANK: Up next: Valentine's Day, and Partyline finds the Red Bank Chocolate Shoppe getting ready for a surge of love and craving.
CLOSING THE BOOK ON A GREAT CAREER
The Red Bank mayor and council honored with a resolution Linda Hewitt (in red) on her retirement from the Red Bank Public Library at Thursda ...
RED BANK: RAIL COMMUTER’S VIEW
A commuter's view of the Route 35 Cooper's Bridge over the Navesink River, as seen from North Jersey Coast Line train 3320 out of Red Bank F ...

