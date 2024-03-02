A miniature sculpture by an unknown artist seemed to catch the mood in downtown Red Bank as heavy rain fell Saturday morning.
The outlook for Sunday is literally sunnier: mostly sunny, with temperatures as high as 58 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)
