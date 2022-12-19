RED BANK: SUBDIVISION ON AGENDA

A proposal to subdivide one residential lot into three is the only application on the Red Bank planning board’s agenda Monday night.

Property owner Robert Duckworth has proposed splitting the property at 162 Catherine Street into three lots of 42-by-180 feet each.

No construction is proposed at this time, according to the application. Part of the driveway serving the existing single-family home on the site, between Leighton and Tilton avenues, would be removed to meet the new boundary line of the lot.

The meeting is scheduled to be held in-person at borough hall, 90 Monmouth Street, at 7 p.m.

Two weeks ago, the board approved another three-lot residential subdivision, at 348 and 352 Shrewsbury Avenue. The applicant in that case, Riyazali Hassam, also has a request pending to subdivide 15 Tilton Avenue, between Catherine and River streets, into two lots, to create a new buildable one. That application is scheduled to be heard by the zoning board January 19.

