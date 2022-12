RED BANK: SUBDIVISION ON AGENDA

A proposal to subdivide one residential lot into three is the only application on the Red Bank planning board’s agenda ┬áMonday night.

Property owner Robert Duckworth has proposed splitting the property at 162 Catherine Street into three lots of 42-by-180 feet each.

No construction is proposed at this time, according to the application. Part of the driveway serving the existing single-family home on the site, between Leighton and Tilton avenues, would be removed to meet the new boundary line of the lot.

The meeting is scheduled to be held in-person at borough hall, 90 Monmouth Street, at 7 p.m.

Two weeks ago, the board approved another three-lot residential subdivision, at 348 and 352 Shrewsbury Avenue. The applicant in that case, Riyazali Hassam, also has a request pending to subdivide 15 Tilton Avenue, between Catherine and River streets, into two lots, to create a new buildable one. That application is scheduled to be heard by the zoning board January 19.

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter for as little as $1 per month. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.