An incident concerning a disruptive Red Bank Regional High School student Friday did not involve the use of a taser or any other force by police, contrary to rumor, Little Silver Chief Paul Halpin said Saturday.

Here’s Halpin’s emailed response to an inquiry by redbankgreen:

During a lunch session a male JV [juvenile] was disruptive and arguing with school officials / cafeteria staff. The School Resource Officer (SRO), P.O. Jack Massaro #143, responded to the cafeteria area and began to de-escalate the situation.

The student was escorted to the guidance office to speak with school officials and obtain additional mental health resources provided through the school. The SRO continued with other duties and was later called back to the guidance office as the JV again became disruptive and argumentative with school officials and attempted to leave the office and possibly the school grounds. It was determined by school officials the JV student would be removed for the remainder of the school day. The parent was contacted responded and took care and custody of their child.

The school was placed in a shelter in place for precautionary reasons while the student left the building as he was disruptive multiple times. At no time was any type of force used on the JV student nor does this agency carry Tasers. The SRO reported this rumor was being spread, however, this was clearly not the case.

Our officer de-escalated the situation and worked collaboratively with school officials for a positive and productive outcome to the situation. The school administration determined the student would be removed for the day in which their parent picked them up.

No other issues or use of force occurred relative to this incident.

From RBR Superintendent Lou Moore:

Chief Halpin’s account is correct. The situation was handled professionally by our SRO and school staff. One clarification: We never implemented a school-wide “shelter in place.” We simply cleared a main entrance hallway to protect the student’s privacy. School operations were not impacted in any way by this event.

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter for as little as $1 per month. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.