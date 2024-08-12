By Brian Donohue

Jersey Strong gym at 30 West Front Street (above) and below the notice in the window announcing it will close Aug. 31. (click to enlarge)

Jersey Strong, the chain of gyms that invented a phrase copied around the world while keeping Jerseyans buff and beach ready, is closing its location at 30 West Front Street in Red Bank, according to notices posted at the location and sent to members Monday.

The Red Bank location, which has been the location for more than 20 years, will close at the end of the month.

“This has been a difficult decision and one that we have tried to avoid,” reads the notice from Stephen Roma, CEO of the eleven-gym chain. “We adore our Jersey Strong Red Bank members and are deeply grateful for the loyalty and support you have shown us for the last 20 plus years.”

The notice cites the pandemic as a contributing factor to the location’s closure. State pandemic rules caused gyms to be closed for five months, then operate under restrictions like capacity limits and masking requirement for an extended period after that.

The lockdowns also dramatically changed behaviors and routines, although gym attendance nationwide is now surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

“The circumstances since the pandemic have made it impossible for us to continue to operate this location effectively,” the notice reads.

Memberships will be honored at the Tinton Falls Jersey Strong location, Roma says. Locations in Freehold, Manalapan, Marlboro and elsewhere remain unaffected.

The vacancy leaves larger hole along the section of West Front Street just east of Riverside Gardens Park, which saw Paradiddle Griddle and 30 Burgers’ shared location close its doors in the building next door to the gym in February. That storefront at 38 West Front Street that housed those two eateries remains vacant.

redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at [email protected]