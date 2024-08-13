Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

RED BANK: BOROUGH KEEPS IT LOCAL WITH LIAISON HIRE

Post a comment
August 13th @ 11am

 

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Adriana Medina Gomez, community development coordinator

Adriana Medina-Gomez (photo courtesy of Borough of Red Bank)

When Red Bank officials launched a search to fill a newly created community engagement coordinator position, they received about three dozen applications from hopefuls as far away as Idaho.  But when it came time to make a hire, they chose someone working about as close as could be: across the street.

Adriana Medina-Gomez who has worked the past 15 months as community engagement coordinator for the Count Basie Center for the Arts, has been hired to fill the same position at Borough Hall, officials announced last week.

“She is a supreme candidate for this job,” Borough Manager Jim Gant said as he announced Medina-Gomez’s hiring at the Borough Council meeting Thursday.

Medina-Gomez’s move from 99 to 90 Monmouth Street isn’t the only local angle here, with Gant citing her “deep ties to the community” that also make her a strong fit.

“Her extensive experience and deep commitment to the Red Bank community will be invaluable as we work to enhance public engagement and foster a more inclusive environment for all our residents and visitors,” Gant stated in a press release the following day. “Adriana is a seasoned community engagement professional – she is exactly what we were looking for.”

Gant, who took over the reins at Borough Hall in January, created the position because he said the town lacked a single point person to act as a liaison between various departments and the community. The job was needed, he said, “So there’s a funnel into borough hall and a funnel out of borough hall that’s more coordinated.’’

In a press release, Gant listed “a wide range of duties, including managing the Borough’s social media
platforms and website, disseminating public information, and coordinating Borough events that focus on inclusivity such
as Juneteenth, Pride in the Park and Hispanic Heritage Month. Additionally, she will assist Borough residents and visitors
in navigating local government services and act as a liaison for numerous partners, non-profits, and businesses within
Red Bank.

At the Count Basie, Medina-Gomez was charged with taking an institution vowing to improve its connection to disenfranchised communities and making it more welcoming both through programming and other outreach.

In her LinkedIn profile statement she states: “I want to play my part in building spaces, amplifying voices, and develop initiatives where each community member feels they are an active contributor to the vibrant cultural tapestry we’re weaving together.”

Medina-Gomez was born in Mexico and grew up in Queens and Red Bank, attending Red Bank public schools.

Before joining Count Basie Center for the Arts, she worked almost six years as a paralegal at the Quaker-founded nonprofit American Friends Service Committee in Red Bank. She also has worked as a freelance translator and legal assistant.

She will start the job Sept. 9. The resolution creating the position set the salary range between $60,000 and $90,000 per year. Gomez will earn $81,500 per year, Gant said in an email.

 

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
Partyline
SUNDAY MORNING BOLLARD CRASH
No stranger to being awoken by an early morning bollard strike, redbankgreen reader and Broad St. resident Steven Sickles submitted this Par ...
SOUPY SAILING
Sailboats out there in all that fog and rain on the Navesink River Wednesday. (Photo by Partyline contributor James Barnett)
SMOKY WHO?
Smokey Bear has nothing on Red Bank Fire Department First Deputy Chief Frank Woods as he delivers the straight dope on fire prevention to ca ...
HAZY DAYS INDEED
View of the Navesink River, taken from New Jersey Transit Coastline Train #3320 Friday morning. Photo by Partyline contributor Karly Swaim
RAINBOW OVER RED BANK
A midsummer evening thunderstorm and a rainbow. Does it get any better? This rainbow appeared over Red Bank after Friday evening’s sho ...
MEANWHILE, ON THE DARK SIDE OF RED BANK
Away from the lights and crowds of Broadwalk, Darth Vader was seen hanging just a couple of blocks down in Red Bank’s second best park ...
PARKLETTING BEGINS
Construction began Monday morning on a “parklet” on Monmouth Street near the intersection with Broad. You can read more about wh ...
NOT SO SCARY
Twenty times? Fifty times? How many times did we drive by this home on the corner of River Street and Shrewsbury and do a double take before ...
LOCAL 9 TAKE TROPHY
After a long hot two days of baseball, the Red Bank area-based Jersey Shore Raiders emerged as champions of the United States Amateur Baseba ...
RHAPSODY ON ICE
RED BANK: On a cool-ish summer evening, keyboardist NGXB entertained customers of Strollo's Italian Ice with renderings of 'Bohemian Rhapsod ...
PUDDLE BE GONE
A work crew was out this week attacking the site of the notoriously persistent puddle at the corner of Broad and Mechanic Streets. This phot ...
SMALLS FOR MAYOR?
We at redbankgreen remain neutral in political affairs and never make endorsements. But we have to say Borough Clerk Laura Reinertsen’ ...
CRASH ON LEIGHTON
The driver of this car was headed north on Leighton Avenue when they it hit an SUV pulling a work trailer headed in south in the opposing la ...
CAR VS STREET SIGN
The driver of this Mercedes hopped the curb and toppled the street sign at the corner of South Pearl and Drs. James Parker Boulevard Wednesd ...
SKETCHES OF RED BANK BY LOCAL ARTIST MICHAEL WHITE
Sketches of Red Bank scenes have been floating around on social media and we thought they deserved some spotlight. First appearing in our fe ...
POLE DOWN
Utility pole falls on English Plaza shop Forge after being struck by SUV shortly before noon. No injuries reported, though 86-year-old drive ...
YO, ADRIAN!
It’s a tough turn for our hero as Rocky Balboa is relegated to the curb for trash pickup on Locust Avenue. We’ll have to go back ...
“EL PALOMO” IS IN THE HOUSE
Jesus Rios, a mariachi singer who performs under the stage name “El Palomo” (The dove) pauses for a moment before entering a bac ...
CROC SPOTTED IN RIVER
Frighteningly hideous and green, a solitary Croc lurked ominously amid the flotsam and foam in the Navesink River alongside the Red Bank Fir ...
KISS ICON REFLECTS ON BROADWALK
A Swarovski crystal-bedazzled self-portrait painting of Paul Stanley, longtime singer and guitarist for the rock band Kiss peers out from a ...

Upcoming Events

View Calendar