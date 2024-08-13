RED BANK: BOROUGH KEEPS IT LOCAL WITH LIAISON HIRE

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Adriana Medina-Gomez (photo courtesy of Borough of Red Bank)

When Red Bank officials launched a search to fill a newly created community engagement coordinator position, they received about three dozen applications from hopefuls as far away as Idaho. But when it came time to make a hire, they chose someone working about as close as could be: across the street.

Adriana Medina-Gomez who has worked the past 15 months as community engagement coordinator for the Count Basie Center for the Arts, has been hired to fill the same position at Borough Hall, officials announced last week.

“She is a supreme candidate for this job,” Borough Manager Jim Gant said as he announced Medina-Gomez’s hiring at the Borough Council meeting Thursday.

Medina-Gomez’s move from 99 to 90 Monmouth Street isn’t the only local angle here, with Gant citing her “deep ties to the community” that also make her a strong fit.

“Her extensive experience and deep commitment to the Red Bank community will be invaluable as we work to enhance public engagement and foster a more inclusive environment for all our residents and visitors,” Gant stated in a press release the following day. “Adriana is a seasoned community engagement professional – she is exactly what we were looking for.”

Gant, who took over the reins at Borough Hall in January, created the position because he said the town lacked a single point person to act as a liaison between various departments and the community. The job was needed, he said, “So there’s a funnel into borough hall and a funnel out of borough hall that’s more coordinated.’’

In a press release, Gant listed “a wide range of duties, including managing the Borough’s social media

platforms and website, disseminating public information, and coordinating Borough events that focus on inclusivity such

as Juneteenth, Pride in the Park and Hispanic Heritage Month. Additionally, she will assist Borough residents and visitors

in navigating local government services and act as a liaison for numerous partners, non-profits, and businesses within

Red Bank. “

At the Count Basie, Medina-Gomez was charged with taking an institution vowing to improve its connection to disenfranchised communities and making it more welcoming both through programming and other outreach.

In her LinkedIn profile statement she states: “I want to play my part in building spaces, amplifying voices, and develop initiatives where each community member feels they are an active contributor to the vibrant cultural tapestry we’re weaving together.”

Medina-Gomez was born in Mexico and grew up in Queens and Red Bank, attending Red Bank public schools.

Before joining Count Basie Center for the Arts, she worked almost six years as a paralegal at the Quaker-founded nonprofit American Friends Service Committee in Red Bank. She also has worked as a freelance translator and legal assistant.

She will start the job Sept. 9. The resolution creating the position set the salary range between $60,000 and $90,000 per year. Gomez will earn $81,500 per year, Gant said in an email.

