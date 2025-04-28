Skip to content

RBFD SNUFFS OUT SMALL APARTMENT FIRE

April 28th @ 3pm

Crews from the Red Bank Volunteer Fire Department were on the scene for a small fire that started in a light fixture at the Colony House apartments at 122 Bodman Place Monday afternoon. The fire inside an apartment caused a smoky condition but was put out with a chemical extinguisher, according to Chief Frank Woods. (photo by Brian Donohue)

 

By: Kenny Katzgrau
Apr 28, 2025 - 3:40 pm
