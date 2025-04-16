Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.
RBMS HOOPS CHAMPS HONORED
April 16th @ 7am
The Red Bank Middle School Girls Basketball team was honored by the Mayor and Borough Council last week for their Shore Athletic League Championship, captured in a thrilling, nail biting, bleacher-rumbling 20-18 victory over Oak Hill Academy in February.
