RED BANK: FIRE DAMAGES MARION STREET HOME



Firefighters on the front porch of 38 Marion Street as smoke pours out the door. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

A Marion Street home was heavily damaged but there were no apparent injuries in a fire Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters from the Red Bank Fire Department and crews from Middletown were on the scene of the blaze at 38 Marion Street.

The flames in the rear portion were extinguished shortly after the 2:23 pm alarm went out and firefighters arrived, but heavy smoke continued to pour through and out of the house into the late afternoon. The fire appeared to be contained to the single home, which neighbors said had been renovated within the recent past.

Neighbors said the residents of the home were at work and trying to make their way home after being told of the fire.

Cecelia Davis, who lives across the street said she noticed a small fire in the rear of the house and called 911 and began alerting neighbors. She described the fire quickly spreading up the outside of the house.

redbankgreen will update this post if more information become available.

