RED BANK: TRAIN STATION PLAN UP FOR POSSIBLE VOTE

April 23rd @ 6am


Nj Transit train station 04012025 (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

The Red Bank Planning Board will resume its hearing – and possibly propose changes or take a possible vote – Wednesday night on a plan that would set the stage for a massive redevelopment of the train station area. 

A rendering of the concept plan unveiled last summer for the train station area project. 

At the second hearing on the plan earlier this month, both Planning Board Chairman Dan Mancuso and Susan Favate, principal in Borough Planning firm BFJ Planning, said they planned on proposing changes to the plan when the hearing resumes.

If the Planning Board votes to approve the plan it would then go to the Mayor and Borough Council who would hold an additional public hearing and vote on whether to encode to plan, which essentially creates new zoning rules for the area, as an ordinance. 

Tonight’s hearing begins at 7 pm at Borough Hall, 90 Monmouth Street. It can also be viewed on Zoom at this link. 

Here is a link to the full plan.  Below are links to some of redbankgreen‘s extensive coverage of the plan. 

RED BANK PLANNING BOARD GETS AN EARFUL ON TRAIN STATION PLAN

RED BANK TRAIN STATION PLAN GETS AIRING

RED BANK TRAIN STATION REDEVELOPMENT: HOW THE PROCESS WORKS

‘DUMB BOXES’ AND ‘TEXAS DONUTS’: TRAIN STATION PROJECT BRINGS DESIGN DEBATE TO RED BANK

