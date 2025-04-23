RED BANK: TRAIN STATION PLAN UP FOR POSSIBLE VOTE



(Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

The Red Bank Planning Board will resume its hearing – and possibly propose changes or take a possible vote – Wednesday night on a plan that would set the stage for a massive redevelopment of the train station area.

At the second hearing on the plan earlier this month, both Planning Board Chairman Dan Mancuso and Susan Favate, principal in Borough Planning firm BFJ Planning, said they planned on proposing changes to the plan when the hearing resumes.

If the Planning Board votes to approve the plan it would then go to the Mayor and Borough Council who would hold an additional public hearing and vote on whether to encode to plan, which essentially creates new zoning rules for the area, as an ordinance.

Tonight’s hearing begins at 7 pm at Borough Hall, 90 Monmouth Street. It can also be viewed on Zoom at this link.

Here is a link to the full plan. Below are links to some of redbankgreen‘s extensive coverage of the plan.

redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at [email protected] or by calling or texting 848-331-8331 or yelling his name loudly as he walks by. Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.