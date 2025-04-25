

A scene from last year’s Red Bank Street Fair & Craft Show (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

A “Spring Fever” art exhibit and a street fair to get back in the swing of outdoor zeppole munching season. What more could you ask for on an April weekend? Oh, there’s also a jazz brunch for charity. And did we mention Pizza Fest?

Read on for the details of a busy weekend in Red Bank. You know, scroll before you stroll..or something like that.

FRIDAY: Galerie Lucida (pictured above) has a reception for the opening of its new exhibit, “Spring Fever” Friday from 6 to 8 pm. The Gallery is at 18 Wallace Street.

“Spring is the season of rebirth, renewal, and new beginnings – a time of growth and optimism,” reads a press release from the gallery. “Join us in celebrating these attributes with the presentation of Spring Fever, a group exhibition of painting, sculpture, mixed media, and photography by old friends and new acquaintances. The show will run from April 25 to May 31. “

Spring Fever introduces work by artists of our newly formed Lucida Collective as well as new work by previously exhibited artists. include Wynn Gay, Scott Harbison, Eleanor James, Jane Kleiman, Carol Magnatta, Ellen Martin, Robert Melee, Stacey AS Pritchard, Mike Quon, Judy Tavill, Michael Teters, Amy Wilson, Deborah Yasinsky, and Bella Ybarra.

SATURDAY: There’s rain in the forecast and an indoor jazz brunch for charity at the Elks Club. Perfect. See flyer below.







Also Saturday is the first ever Pizza Fest. If you’ve ever thought about roaming Red Bank sampling pies to see what you think is the best, this is a good chance to cover some serious ground. It starts at 1 pm with two check-in locations. The whole thing benefits the Fulfill food bank.

From the organizers: “Join us for this year’s Red Bank Pizza Fest (think bar crawl, but for PIZZA), so round up your crew, grab your family, and get ready to take a tour around Red Bank to sample pizza from some of the best spots in town – or dare we say New Jersey?”

Tickets are $35 for adults and $20 for kids and include a sample from more than a dozen pizza restaurants. They’re available here.

SUNDAY

Monmouth Street and Broad Streets will be closed down for the Red Bank Street Fair and Craft Show.

“Come shop from local artisans, enjoy live music, and indulge in tasty treats’ the event’s web site reads.

It begins at 11 a.m.

