Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

RED BANK WEEKEND: PIZZA FEST, STREET FAIR, ART OPENING, JAZZ BRUNCH ON TAP

Post a comment
April 25th @ 5am


A scene from last year’s Red Bank Street Fair & Craft Show  (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

A “Spring Fever” art exhibit and a street fair to get back in the swing of outdoor zeppole munching season. What more could you ask for on an April weekend? Oh, there’s also a jazz brunch for charity. And did we mention Pizza Fest? 

Read on for the details of a busy weekend in Red Bank. You know, scroll before you stroll..or something like that. 

GALLERY Lucida 12022024 18 Wallace Street

FRIDAY: Galerie Lucida (pictured above) has a reception for the opening of its new exhibit, “Spring Fever” Friday from 6 to 8 pm. The Gallery is at 18 Wallace Street.  

“Spring is the season of rebirth, renewal, and new beginnings – a time of growth and optimism,” reads a press release from the gallery.  “Join us in celebrating these attributes with the presentation of Spring Fever, a group exhibition of painting, sculpture, mixed media, and photography by old friends and new acquaintances. The show will run from April 25 to May 31. “

Spring Fever introduces work by artists of our newly formed Lucida Collective as well as new work by previously exhibited artists. include Wynn Gay, Scott Harbison, Eleanor James, Jane Kleiman, Carol Magnatta, Ellen Martin, Robert Melee, Stacey AS Pritchard, Mike Quon, Judy Tavill, Michael Teters, Amy Wilson, Deborah Yasinsky, and Bella Ybarra.

SATURDAY:  There’s rain in the forecast and an indoor  jazz brunch for charity at the Elks Club. Perfect. See flyer below. 



Also Saturday is the first ever Pizza Fest. If you’ve ever thought about roaming Red Bank sampling pies to see what you think is the best, this is a good chance to cover some serious ground.  It starts at 1 pm with two check-in locations. The whole thing benefits the Fulfill food bank.

From the organizers: “Join us for this year’s Red Bank Pizza Fest (think bar crawl, but for PIZZA), so round up your crew, grab your family, and get ready to take a tour around Red Bank to sample pizza from some of the best spots in town – or dare we say New Jersey?”

Tickets are $35 for adults and $20 for kids and include a sample from more than a dozen pizza restaurants. They’re available here. 

SUNDAY

Monmouth Street and Broad Streets will be closed down for the Red Bank Street Fair and Craft Show. 

“Come shop from local artisans, enjoy live music, and indulge in tasty treats’ the event’s web site reads.

It begins at 11 a.m.

redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at  [email protected] or by calling or texting 848-331-8331 or yelling his name loudly as he walks by. Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
redbankgreen Classics
Partyline
MAILBOXES post office red bank 042025
MAILBOXES HEAD TO HISTORY’S SCRAP HEAP
Sign of the digital age: mailboxes hauled away from Red Bank post office to storage.
HOVERING CHOPPER
What’s going on here? Last Sunday. Hovering around for quite a while. (Photo and text by Partyline contributor Rosaleen Perry)   ...
RBMS HOOPS CHAMPS HONORED
The Red Bank Middle School girls basketball team is honored for their championship season. (click for more)
NAVESINK SUNSET
Sunset sunburst over Riverside Gardens Park (photo by Partyline contributor Thomas Doremus)
RIVERSIDE SUNSET
Sunday’s sunset shot from Riverside Gardens Park. (Photo by Partyline contributor Thomas Doremus) —
MARINE PARK SUNSET
Stunning sunset from Red Bank's Marine Park.
GULLS AND GRAY OVER MOLLY PITCHER INN
On a cold rainy spring day, bulls soared high above the Navesink River and the golden cupola of Red Bank's Molly Pitcher Inn.
Red Bank Commuters Enjoy Stunning Sunrise Over Navesink River
Thursday morning sunrise over the Navesink River, a commuter view from NJ Transit Train 3320. (photo by Partyline contributor Karly Swaim) & ...
SUNRISE OVER MONMOUTH STREET
Sunrise over Monmouth Street Thursday morning (photo by Partline contributor Thomas Doremus)
FINAL STRAW FOR MARINE PARK REMAKE
Workers place a straw covering over the now-dirt (soon to be grass) stretch of Marine Park that had been an asphalt parking lot for generati ...
DEER IN RED BANK
Dear Friends –Original before GPT– Deer Friends
GHOSTBUSTERS ON MONMOUTH STREET
Ghostbusters vehicle spotted on Monmouth Street. (photo by Partyline contributor Roseann DalPra)
BOAT CLUB AND BATTLESHIP GREY
Monmouth Boat Club under the past weekend’s clouds. (Photo by Partyline contributor Thomas Doremus)    
CURBSIDE BLOOMS
Broad Street beautified. (photo and text by Partyline contributor Boris Kofman)  
NEW MURAL TAKES SHAPE AT CANNABIS SHOP
Red Bank artist Michael White, donning a hat fitting for the day of the New York Mets’ home opener, works on a new mural at Canopy Cro ...
CHERRY BLOSSOMS ABOUND IN RED BANK
Cherry blossoms are everywhere! (photo and text by Partyline contributor Boris Kofman)  
DOWNTOWN RED BANK ON A FRIDAY AFTERNOON
Downtown on a Friday afternoon. (partyline Photo by Thomas Doremus)  
LIGHTS ON THE NAVESINK
Thursday’s post-sunset clouds over the Navesink (Partyline photo by Thomas Doremus)  
A SPRING IN THE STEP
A man walks carrying a bouquet of flowers beneath the blooming trees in Red Bank. (Partyline photo by John T. Ward)  
ROWING INTO SPRING
Beyond the magnolia trees in full bloom at the Red Bank Library, the Navesink River Rowing Advanced Youth Program heads out for their weekda ...

Upcoming Events

View Calendar