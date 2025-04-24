A US Postal Service worker named Ray earlier this week loaded onto his truck five of the six mailboxes that have long stood in front of the post office at 171 Broad Street.

When he was done just one remained, which is how it will be from now on. It’s a sign of the digital age, perhaps, when fewer people mail letters. Ray said the mailboxes would be brought to a storage facility.

Thinking they might make a funky front yard planter or lawn ornament (imagine flowers pouring out of the opening!) we asked Ray if he might “allow” one of them to fall off the back of the truck as he drove away.

He declined. There is now one mailbox in front of the post office, and it looks lonely.

