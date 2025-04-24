The lights of Red Bank shine in the distance as one of thousands of dead menhaden floats out on the outgoing tide in the Navesink River on Earth Day, Tuesday night. (Photo by Brian Donohue)

It’s springtime in Red Bank, and the banks of the beautiful Navesink River are lined with…stinky dead fish.

The annual migration of Atlantic menhaden, or bunker (often referred to as “the most important fish in the sea‘) up the Navesink River often results in many suffocating from low oxygen levels, and, in the case of a massive 2021 die-off, disease.

Dead bunker near Marine Park Thursday morning and a hazmat crew on the scene (photos by Peter Cavalier)

A Monmouth County hazmat emergency response crew was sighted in Marine Park Thursday morning, although it was unclear if they were investigating the die-off.

A multi-year effort by Clean Ocean Action called “Rally for the Two Rivers” has attempted to reduce pollution that is among the causes of the near-annual dead fish parade and the closure of 500 acres of the river to shellfishing in 2015.

Factors cited in a study conducted as part of the effort include:

human fecal pollution from leaky/damaged sanitary sewer infrastructure, improperly managed/failing septic systems, and illicit connections

improper disposal of pet waste from dogs and cats

domestic waste runoff from livestock such as horses, cattle, etc.

Fecal pollution from local wildlife (ie, Birds)

A Monday, April 28 meeting and update on the effort is scheduled for Little Silver. Check out the details here and on the flyer below.