Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

RED BANK: AS SAD DEAD FISH ABOUND, NAVESINK POLLUTION UPDATE ON TAP

Post a comment
April 24th @ 10am

The lights of Red Bank shine in the distance as one of thousands of dead menhaden floats out on the outgoing tide in the Navesink River on Earth Day, Tuesday night. (Photo by Brian Donohue)

It’s springtime in Red Bank, and the banks of the beautiful Navesink River are lined with…stinky dead fish.

The annual migration of Atlantic menhaden, or bunker (often referred to as “the most important fish in the sea‘) up the Navesink River often results in many suffocating from low oxygen levels, and, in the case of a massive 2021 die-off, disease.ANNUAL NAVESINK BUNKER DIE OFF UNDERWAY

Dead bunker near Marine Park Thursday morning and a hazmat crew on the scene (photos by Peter Cavalier)

A Monmouth County hazmat emergency response crew was sighted in Marine Park Thursday morning, although it was unclear if they were investigating the die-off.  Monmouth County haz mat navesink river marine park. 042025

A multi-year effort by Clean Ocean Action called “Rally for the Two Rivers” has attempted to reduce pollution that is among the causes of the near-annual dead fish parade and the closure of 500 acres of the river to shellfishing in 2015.

Factors cited in a study conducted as part of the effort include:

  • human fecal pollution from leaky/damaged sanitary sewer infrastructure, improperly managed/failing septic systems, and illicit connections
  • improper disposal of pet waste from dogs and cats
  •  domestic waste runoff from livestock such as horses, cattle, etc.
  • Fecal pollution from local wildlife (ie, Birds)

A Monday, April 28 meeting and update on the effort is scheduled for Little Silver. Check out the details here and on the flyer below.

rally for the navesink

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
redbankgreen Classics
Partyline
MAILBOXES post office red bank 042025
MAILBOXES HEAD TO HISTORY’S SCRAP HEAP
Sign of the digital age: mailboxes hauled away from Red Bank post office to storage.
HOVERING CHOPPER
What’s going on here? Last Sunday. Hovering around for quite a while. (Photo and text by Partyline contributor Rosaleen Perry)   ...
RBMS HOOPS CHAMPS HONORED
The Red Bank Middle School girls basketball team is honored for their championship season. (click for more)
NAVESINK SUNSET
Sunset sunburst over Riverside Gardens Park (photo by Partyline contributor Thomas Doremus)
RIVERSIDE SUNSET
Sunday’s sunset shot from Riverside Gardens Park. (Photo by Partyline contributor Thomas Doremus) —
MARINE PARK SUNSET
Stunning sunset from Red Bank's Marine Park.
GULLS AND GRAY OVER MOLLY PITCHER INN
On a cold rainy spring day, bulls soared high above the Navesink River and the golden cupola of Red Bank's Molly Pitcher Inn.
Red Bank Commuters Enjoy Stunning Sunrise Over Navesink River
Thursday morning sunrise over the Navesink River, a commuter view from NJ Transit Train 3320. (photo by Partyline contributor Karly Swaim) & ...
SUNRISE OVER MONMOUTH STREET
Sunrise over Monmouth Street Thursday morning (photo by Partline contributor Thomas Doremus)
FINAL STRAW FOR MARINE PARK REMAKE
Workers place a straw covering over the now-dirt (soon to be grass) stretch of Marine Park that had been an asphalt parking lot for generati ...
DEER IN RED BANK
Dear Friends –Original before GPT– Deer Friends
GHOSTBUSTERS ON MONMOUTH STREET
Ghostbusters vehicle spotted on Monmouth Street. (photo by Partyline contributor Roseann DalPra)
BOAT CLUB AND BATTLESHIP GREY
Monmouth Boat Club under the past weekend’s clouds. (Photo by Partyline contributor Thomas Doremus)    
CURBSIDE BLOOMS
Broad Street beautified. (photo and text by Partyline contributor Boris Kofman)  
NEW MURAL TAKES SHAPE AT CANNABIS SHOP
Red Bank artist Michael White, donning a hat fitting for the day of the New York Mets’ home opener, works on a new mural at Canopy Cro ...
CHERRY BLOSSOMS ABOUND IN RED BANK
Cherry blossoms are everywhere! (photo and text by Partyline contributor Boris Kofman)  
DOWNTOWN RED BANK ON A FRIDAY AFTERNOON
Downtown on a Friday afternoon. (partyline Photo by Thomas Doremus)  
LIGHTS ON THE NAVESINK
Thursday’s post-sunset clouds over the Navesink (Partyline photo by Thomas Doremus)  
A SPRING IN THE STEP
A man walks carrying a bouquet of flowers beneath the blooming trees in Red Bank. (Partyline photo by John T. Ward)  
ROWING INTO SPRING
Beyond the magnolia trees in full bloom at the Red Bank Library, the Navesink River Rowing Advanced Youth Program heads out for their weekda ...

Upcoming Events

View Calendar