RED BANK: MONMOUTH BOAT CLUB ON “MOST ENDANGERED” LIST

May 6th @ 10am



By BRIAN DONOHUE

Red Bank’s 145-year-old Monmouth Boat Club has been put on the state’s leading preservationist organization’s annual “Ten Most Endangered” historic places. 

Pilings holding up the Monmouth Boat Club Building on the Navesink River in Red Bank. (photo by Brian Donohue)

Preservation New Jersey released Tuesday its 30th annual list of places across New Jersey that are at risk of being lost due to neglect, development pressures, lack of funding, or natural threats.

“These places matter,” said Paul Muir, President of PN in a press release. “They tell the stories of who we are and where we’ve been. By bringing attention to these threatened sites, we hope to inspire action, partnerships, and solutions that can save them.”

A blog post on the Monmouth Boat Club’s inclusion identifies it as “one of the oldest yacht clubs in the country and a rare surviving example of 19th-century waterfront architecture. While many watersport clubs once thrived in Monmouth County, only a few endured—primarily those that secured riverfront property. Today, MBC’s building is the last of its kind on the Navesink River. “

Monmouth Boat Club 052024The biggest threat to the club is the river itself: redbankgreen‘s video from a year ago (see above) tells the story of how the boat club is trying to raise funds to raise the building about two feet. Club members had hopefully eyed an autumn 2025 start for the work.

“In the last ten years it’s been noticeably tilting,” club member Patrick Corr told us in the video. “This is not something we can close our eyes to any more. We’ve really got to get it done.” 

Here’s more from Preservation NJ’s post about the Monmouth Boat Club.

“Built atop 50 wooden pilings, the structure has been gradually leaning toward the river due to decades of deterioration. Rising sea levels, increased flooding, and other climate-related threats—including hurricanes, coastal and riverine flooding, and strong winds—are accelerating the damage. Without urgent intervention, the building risks slipping off its foundation entirely, potentially rendering it unsalvageable. 

To ensure the club’s survival, the foundation must be replaced with a modern, durable system capable of withstanding marine conditions. Without this repair, the club faces the loss of its historic home—an outcome that would likely result in the transformation of the site into private or commercial development, erasing yet another piece of New Jersey’s waterfront heritage. 
 
Saving the Monmouth Boat Club is crucial to preserving a piece of New Jersey’s rich maritime history. As one of the oldest yacht clubs in the U.S. and the last 19th-century structure on the Navesink River, it serves as a cultural landmark and community gathering place. Protecting this site ensures that future generations can continue to connect with its history and traditions, while also addressing the growing threats posed by climate change to our coastal landmarks.  “

redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at  [email protected]

