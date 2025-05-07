TWO RED BANKS, SAME “WHOOPS TOO TALL” PROBLEM



The aftermath of the May 1 crash involving a vehicle carrier that smashed into NJ Transit train overpass on West Front Street in Red Bank, NJ. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

And now, time for some news from a just-slightly-alternate Red Bank universe (also known as Tennessee)

A few days after a truck carrying a van struck a train overpass here in Red Bank, New Jersey, a train carrying cars struck a highway overpass in Red Bank, Tennessee.

Got it straight? It took us a few minutes too.

Popping into our news feed with a Red Bank headline just three days after yet another vehicle-vs-train trestle crash on West Front Street, the headline from WTVC News Channel 9 in Tennessee about the car-carrying train that struck a highway overpass there made us do a mental double-take.

For a few seconds we wondered: was this another story about the same crash we had written about? Or had some switch misfired in our brain (“Wait, wasn’t it a truck carrying a van, not a train carrying cars? Better re-read this again.”) Or perhaps another truck had hit the West Front Street railroad trestle? All of those seemed possible (especially the last two).

DEVELOPING: We’re on the scene at a railroad in Red Bank where a too-tall train hauling cars has been damaged after going under a bridge.



We’re working to learn more. Depend on us to keep you posted. pic.twitter.com/tMcAw3JHOJ — WTVC NewsChannel 9 (@newschannelnine) May 5, 2025

Turns out, it was the tame town name and the same brand of foolishness, just different combination of vehicles.

Now we have it straight.

