A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

RED BANK : AMAZON TRUCK CARRIER CRASHES AT RAILROAD OVERPASS

May 1st @ 12pm

WHERE HAVE I SEEN THIS?By BRIAN DONOHUE

Red Bank’s Front Street railroad overpass claimed another victim Thursday morning, this time a vehicle carrier hauling an Amazon delivery van. 

This crash occured shortly before 10:30 am.

The bridge is the site of regular-occurring crashes caused when drivers behind the wheel of large trucks fail to heed the warning signs of the bridge’s 10’11” clearance and hit the span.

A Facebook post by the Red Bank Fire Department said the motor vehicle carrier carrying the Amazon van struck the span. 

We will update this post if more information becomes available. 

Photos submitted by redbankgreen readers, contributor Scott Biava, and courtesy of the Red Bank Fire Department.

railroad bridge crash west front street 05012025 Scott Biava(Photo courtesy of Scott Biava)

