Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

RED BANK: SCHOOL TAX HIKE TRIMMED TO 10 PERCENT

Post a comment
April 30th @ 1pm


Red Bank Board of Education 04292025 jared rumage suzanne viscomiThe Red Bank Borough Schools Board of Education public hearing on the 2025-2026 budget.   (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

The Red Bank Board of Education passed a 2025-2026 budget that raises the amount local taxpayers pay for the two borough schools by 9.9 percent on Tuesday, just hours after a last-minute denial by the state of a larger increase.

Red Bank Borough School District Superintendent Jared Rumage lamented the need for the tax increase but cited multiple factors squeezing school finances, including years of state aid shortfalls, the state property tax cap and the financial drain created by the Red Bank Charter School. 

“The system is failing us,” he said.  

Red Bank Board of Education 04292025 jared rumage suzanne viscomiThe budget will raise the school portion of the property tax bills by about $420 for a home assessed at the townwide average of $600,000, Rumage said. 

That increase is smaller than what had been originally planned, the result of a last minute curveball from Trenton. 

The board had been seeking permission from the state Department of Education to raise the tax levy above the legal two percent cap under a special one time, last minute provision for districts being clobbered by reductions in their state aid. (see previous coverage below).

Limited under the one-time provision to a $6.5 million tax levy hike, the board asked for an increase of $1.8 million.  Along with additional money kicked in by the state under the program, the sum would close the gap left by $2.5 million in cuts to state and federal aid to the district.

RED BANK SCHOOLS SEEK TAX HIKE TO COVER STATE AID CUTS

Three hours before their planned vote on the budget, Rumage and board members were told by the state their application had been only partially approved. The state approved a tax levy hike of $1.25 million – just two thirds of the levy hike requested, he said. 

The state denied the inclusion in the tax levy expenditures the cost of five literacy interventionists and extracurricular activities, both of which had been covered in previous budgets by other funding sources that have dried up, Rumage said.

Still, Rumage said after the meeting at the Red Bank Primary School, he was confident there should be no need for layoffs.

“We’re going to have to squeeze them in,” he said of the literacy interventionists whose salaries had been paid for by federal funds. 

Rumage cited what he called a three-pronged “triangle of challenges” repeatedly straining Red Bank’s school budget year after year. 

They include:

  • A “decade of underfunding” that has shorted the schools $44 million in expected state aid.
  • The state’s two-percent cap on tax increases to the tax levy, which applies even in years in which inflation, salaries and health care costs have risen at higher rates.
  • The requirement that the district send annual payments – which this year totals $2.8 million – to the Red Bank Charter School.

Repeating an argument long repeated by school and borough officials, Rumage cited the inefficiency of having two separate public school systems in a town of 13,000.

“Red Bank is an anomaly,” Rumage said during his budget presentation.  “No other community of similar size in the entire state of New Jersey implements a similar system.”

Board of Education President Sue Viscomi acknowledged the effects of the ten percent hike on household budgets.

“As taxpayers ourselves we do not take any increase lightly,” she said. “We are confident we have put together a budget that will be serve the entire school community.”

Board member Ann Roseman echoed those comments, saying of the tax increase”nobody likes to see this.”

She voiced concern over the trend of state aid reductions, fueled largely by rising property values and average incomes that prompts the state to reduce aid under its funding formula. 

“I hope this helps us bridge that gap somewhat but I’m very worried about this,” she said. 

redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at  [email protected] or by calling or texting 848-331-8331 or yelling his name loudly as he walks by. Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
redbankgreen Classics
Partyline
A BLAST FROM THE PAST
NJ Transit "heritage" locomotive makes an appearance at the Red Bank station.
RBFD SNUFFS OUT SMALL APARTMENT FIRE
A small fire that started in a light fixture at the Colony House apartments in Red Bank was quickly put out by members of the Red Band Volun ...
HEAVENLY RED BANK
Rays burst from behind clouds at the sun begins to set over the Navesink River. (photo by Partyline contributor Thomas Doremus)
IN THE FLOW STATE AT RIVESIDE GARDENS
Flow artists in Riverside Gardens Park Friday night. ( photo by Partyline Contributor Karly Swaim)
MAILBOXES post office red bank 042025
MAILBOXES HEAD TO HISTORY’S SCRAP HEAP
Sign of the digital age: mailboxes hauled away from Red Bank post office to storage.
HOVERING CHOPPER
What’s going on here? Last Sunday. Hovering around for quite a while. (Photo and text by Partyline contributor Rosaleen Perry)   ...
RBMS HOOPS CHAMPS HONORED
The Red Bank Middle School girls basketball team is honored for their championship season. (click for more)
NAVESINK SUNSET
Sunset sunburst over Riverside Gardens Park (photo by Partyline contributor Thomas Doremus)
RIVERSIDE SUNSET
Sunday’s sunset shot from Riverside Gardens Park. (Photo by Partyline contributor Thomas Doremus) —
MARINE PARK SUNSET
Stunning sunset from Red Bank's Marine Park.
GULLS AND GRAY OVER MOLLY PITCHER INN
On a cold rainy spring day, bulls soared high above the Navesink River and the golden cupola of Red Bank's Molly Pitcher Inn.
Red Bank Commuters Enjoy Stunning Sunrise Over Navesink River
Thursday morning sunrise over the Navesink River, a commuter view from NJ Transit Train 3320. (photo by Partyline contributor Karly Swaim) & ...
SUNRISE OVER MONMOUTH STREET
Sunrise over Monmouth Street Thursday morning (photo by Partline contributor Thomas Doremus)
FINAL STRAW FOR MARINE PARK REMAKE
Workers place a straw covering over the now-dirt (soon to be grass) stretch of Marine Park that had been an asphalt parking lot for generati ...
DEER IN RED BANK
  Deer Friends (photo by Partyline contributor Roseann DalPra)
GHOSTBUSTERS ON MONMOUTH STREET
Ghostbusters vehicle spotted on Monmouth Street. (photo by Partyline contributor Roseann DalPra)
BOAT CLUB AND BATTLESHIP GREY
Monmouth Boat Club under the past weekend’s clouds. (Photo by Partyline contributor Thomas Doremus)    
CURBSIDE BLOOMS
Broad Street beautified. (photo and text by Partyline contributor Boris Kofman)  
NEW MURAL TAKES SHAPE AT CANNABIS SHOP
Red Bank artist Michael White, donning a hat fitting for the day of the New York Mets’ home opener, works on a new mural at Canopy Cro ...
CHERRY BLOSSOMS ABOUND IN RED BANK
Cherry blossoms are everywhere! (photo and text by Partyline contributor Boris Kofman)  

Upcoming Events

View Calendar