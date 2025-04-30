Skip to content

RED BANK: NEWSPAPER BUILDING FACADE RETURNS TO OLD GLORY

April 30th @ 1pm


40-42 BROAD STREET 042025The newly painted facade of 40-42 Broad Street  (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

The Red Bank Register is back.

No, not the newspaper that covered Red Bank top-to-bottom from 1878 to 1991 (although we’d love to have some competition in a good old-fashioned newspaper war).

What has returned are the words “Red Bank Register” atop the facade of the building at 40-42 Broad Street, which long served as the paper’s home. 

A recent renovation and black-and-red paint job by the building’s owner restored the paper’s name, which had been inlaid in the brick facade. The words had been painted over and were largely invisible from the ground for decades. 

According to a 2011 exhibit of Register photography by the Monmouth County Archives, the building housed the paper’s offices and newsroom from 1897 to 1968. 

The facade sure tickles our newsgeek funnybone. You can almost smell the newsroom cigar smoke and hear the editors barking at reporters to get their copy in. 

redbankgreen Partyline contributor and Historic Preservation Commission member Anthony Setaro sent us a photo as we were preparing to post this story, and expressed his admiration too.

“The source of many of the stories we share about Old Red Bank,” he said of the Register, whose digital archives, maintained and offered free to the public by the Red Bank Public Library, are an absolute treasure.

“Exciting to see the original brick inlay for the Red Bank Register restored!” Setaro added. 

Red Bank Register 1902 postcard 40-42 Broad Street

A depiction of the building in a 1902 postcard in the Red Bank Public Library Archives.

Multiple emails, texts, and phone calls to numbers and addresses listed on various public documents seeking comment from the building’s owners on the building’s renovation over the past several months have gone unreturned. 

But we did catch up with the building superintendent, Ian Staana (pictured below), who told us of his Indiana Jones-like discovery.

“We did the facade all red, but then I was up there on the lift, and I said, ‘wow, there’s like an imprint that’s formed’” by the brick pattern, building superintendent Ian Staana told redbankgreen. “I thought it said ‘Regis,’ so I looked it up on Google.”

Staana said he persuaded the building’s new owner to let him revive the newspaper name in black.

40-42 Broad StreetThe building was sold in February 2024 to 40-42 Broad Street Advisors LLC for $3.5 million, according to a deed recorded with Monmouth County.

The current owner is listed as Kim Ardise on a January certification filed with the Red Bank Zoning Department. The previous owners, 40-42 Broad Street LLC, had purchased it in 2015 for $2.5 million. Adam Ardise is listed on documents as the owner of that LLC. 

In July, the ground floor tenant, Greene Street consignment shop, closed down, citing the end of its lease and a change of ownership of the building. There’s still a for lease sign in the window of the ground-floor retail space. 

 

40-42 Broad Street 042025

The paint job appears to be part of a larger renovation.

Zoning department documents show the owner was approved earlier this year to convert the second floor from an office to an apartment and a smaller office. The third floor contains three apartments, which appear to have been renovated as the work has been underway.

-30-

redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at  [email protected] or by calling or texting 848-331-8331 or yelling his name loudly as he walks by. Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

redbankgreen Classics
Partyline
A BLAST FROM THE PAST
NJ Transit "heritage" locomotive makes an appearance at the Red Bank station.
RBFD SNUFFS OUT SMALL APARTMENT FIRE
A small fire that started in a light fixture at the Colony House apartments in Red Bank was quickly put out by members of the Red Band Volun ...
HEAVENLY RED BANK
Rays burst from behind clouds at the sun begins to set over the Navesink River. (photo by Partyline contributor Thomas Doremus)
IN THE FLOW STATE AT RIVESIDE GARDENS
Flow artists in Riverside Gardens Park Friday night. ( photo by Partyline Contributor Karly Swaim)
MAILBOXES post office red bank 042025
MAILBOXES HEAD TO HISTORY’S SCRAP HEAP
Sign of the digital age: mailboxes hauled away from Red Bank post office to storage.
HOVERING CHOPPER
What’s going on here? Last Sunday. Hovering around for quite a while. (Photo and text by Partyline contributor Rosaleen Perry)   ...
RBMS HOOPS CHAMPS HONORED
The Red Bank Middle School girls basketball team is honored for their championship season. (click for more)
NAVESINK SUNSET
Sunset sunburst over Riverside Gardens Park (photo by Partyline contributor Thomas Doremus)
RIVERSIDE SUNSET
Sunday’s sunset shot from Riverside Gardens Park. (Photo by Partyline contributor Thomas Doremus) —
MARINE PARK SUNSET
Stunning sunset from Red Bank's Marine Park.
GULLS AND GRAY OVER MOLLY PITCHER INN
On a cold rainy spring day, bulls soared high above the Navesink River and the golden cupola of Red Bank's Molly Pitcher Inn.
Red Bank Commuters Enjoy Stunning Sunrise Over Navesink River
Thursday morning sunrise over the Navesink River, a commuter view from NJ Transit Train 3320. (photo by Partyline contributor Karly Swaim) & ...
SUNRISE OVER MONMOUTH STREET
Sunrise over Monmouth Street Thursday morning (photo by Partline contributor Thomas Doremus)
FINAL STRAW FOR MARINE PARK REMAKE
Workers place a straw covering over the now-dirt (soon to be grass) stretch of Marine Park that had been an asphalt parking lot for generati ...
DEER IN RED BANK
  Deer Friends (photo by Partyline contributor Roseann DalPra)
GHOSTBUSTERS ON MONMOUTH STREET
Ghostbusters vehicle spotted on Monmouth Street. (photo by Partyline contributor Roseann DalPra)
BOAT CLUB AND BATTLESHIP GREY
Monmouth Boat Club under the past weekend’s clouds. (Photo by Partyline contributor Thomas Doremus)    
CURBSIDE BLOOMS
Broad Street beautified. (photo and text by Partyline contributor Boris Kofman)  
NEW MURAL TAKES SHAPE AT CANNABIS SHOP
Red Bank artist Michael White, donning a hat fitting for the day of the New York Mets’ home opener, works on a new mural at Canopy Cro ...
CHERRY BLOSSOMS ABOUND IN RED BANK
Cherry blossoms are everywhere! (photo and text by Partyline contributor Boris Kofman)  

