A BLAST FROM THE PAST

April 30th @ 10am

The NJ Transit heritage locomotive engine 4636 in Red Bank Wednesday morning. (photo by Partlyine contributor Boris Kofman)

Partyline contributor Boris Kofman captured this image of this head-turning tribute to the Pennysyvania Railroad making its way up the North Jersey Coast Line tracks.

It is one of six locomotives painted to honor the predecessor railroads and employees that make up the NJ Transit system.

From the NJ Transit web site:  “Built by Bombardier in 2010 and wrapped by NJ TRANSIT Rail Operations in September of 2019, the 4636 wears the iconic Pennsylvania Railroad “Tuscan Red” paint scheme in honor of that railroad’s innovative and behemoth GG1 locomotive. NJ TRANSIT inherited several GG1s at its formation, one of which (4877) had been decorated in the Tuscan Red scheme in 1981 with help from the Jersey Central Railroad Historical Society. The GG1s were all retired by October of 1983 during the railroad’s first year of operation. The 4636 can be found operating on any NJ TRANSIT line powered by overhead electric catenary, which are the wires above many of our tracks.”

By: Kenny Katzgrau
Apr 30, 2025 - 10:12 am
A BLAST FROM THE PAST
NJ Transit "heritage" locomotive makes an appearance at the Red Bank station.
