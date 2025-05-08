Skip to content

SIGN? WHAT SIGN?

May 8th @ 12pm

Folks in Red Bank Wednesday exercising their riparian rights to access tidal waters first encoded into Roman law in 500 AD and later adopted by the 13 original American colonies, despite a questionably enforceable sign erected by the Navesink River fun police.

Despite the sign, an employee of the building on whose property it sits was overhead saying “how nice!” upon seeing the long line of shoulder to shoulder anglers chasing the annual spring striped bass run.  (Partyline photo by Brian Donohue)

By: Kenny Katzgrau
May 08, 2025 - 12:30 pm
