Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.
FOLLOW THE BLACK LINE
July 16th @ 2pm
Red Bankers who have been confused by the “not-so-permanent” bike lane that has lingered since last year’s Porchfest can rest assured that it has been covered up by an uglier, and possibly more confusing, black line on Hudson Avenue. (photo and text by Partyline contributor Nicole Taetsch)
