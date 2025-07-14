Skip to content

RED BANK: BASIE ARTS CENTER UNVEILS 100TH BIRTHDAY BASH PLANS

July 14th @ 5pm

 

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Red Bank’s crown jewel theater is turning 100 years old next year – and it’s planning a heck of a party.

From a new “Walk of Fame” on Monmouth Street to an oral history project collecting our memories of first kisses and life-altering concerts, The Count Basie Center for the Arts has unveiled a 16-month slate of events and initiatives leading up to the nonprofit’s centennial in November 2026.

 

Guests gathered on state of the Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center for the Arts Thursday for the unveiling of a full slate of events and programs to celebrate the theater’s 100th anniversary. (Photo by Brian Donohue)

The Count Basie Center opened as Reade’s Carlton on Nov. 11, 1926, serving first as a vaudeville and movie house before becoming a hub for live music and performing arts.

Renamed for Red Bank native and jazz icon William “Count” Basie in 1984, the venue now anchors a multi-venue arts complex that draws more than 300,000 patrons annually.

At a launch event at the historic theater Thursday, comedian Jon Stewart narrated a dramatic video (see above) recounting the venue’s century-long presence in Red Bank and its impact across New Jersey. Basie Center leadership, including Chairperson Jeremy Grunin and President/CEO Adam Philipson, outlined plans for a wide-ranging Centennial Celebration.

Centennial highlights include:

  • Count Basie Center Walk of Fame: A new walkway honoring artists who launched their careers on the Basie stage. (see photo rendering below). The first inductees, including Red Bank native and Jazz Legend William “Count” Basie and a surprise honoree, will be announced Sept. 25.

  • 100 Years of Soul, Sounds and Stories: A project collecting personal stories from community members about their Basie experiences, from its early days to now.

  • 2026 Roast of New Jersey: A comedy event paying homage to the state’s deep comic roots with a night of state-deprecating humor.

  • Community Collaborations: Products developed in partnership with local businesses, including Brix City Brewing’s Basie Center CentenniALE IPA and Bridging The Gap’s Basie Center Centennial Swing coffee. Proceeds will support the Basie Center and veterans’ services.

  • ParkStage: A new outdoor venue at the East Freehold Showgrounds, developed with Monmouth County Tourism, set to open in summer 2026.

  • Stamped Stories: A collaboration with Monmouth Arts commissioning artists to design a 12-month postcard series, each representing a decade of the Basie’s history. The first is by Red Bank muralist Michael White.Count Basie Center for the Arts Centennial kickoff 072025Guests gathered on stage of the Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center for the Arts Thursday for the unveiling of a full slate of events and programs to celebrate the theater’s 100th anniversary. (photo by Brian Donohue)

  • The Century Club: A fundraising initiative inviting donors to invest in the Basie Center’s next decade of growth and service.

  • Basie Center Cinemas: A decade-by-decade celebration of film history, plus a new community mural on the White Street cinema exterior.

  • Three-Day Throwback Finale: The centennial concludes in November 2026 with a retro-themed weekend featuring 1926-era prices, fashion, and a screening of The Quarterback — the film shown on the theater’s opening night — with live musical accompaniment.

  • Count BasieCenter forthe Arts Centennial 072025

    “This 16-month effort will celebrate and recapture our legacy, by inviting the community to not only share their experiences here over the last century, but also to be part of commemorating that heritage,” Philipson said. “We’re excited for all of the moments the community will experience.”

    Grunin said the centennial is both a time to reflect and to secure the center’s future.

     

Confetti falls and “Born to Run” blares out at the end of the Count Basie Center for the Arts Centennial announcement. (photo by Brian Donohue)

“Now is the time for us to not only look back at that history, but to solidify the future of arts education and entertainment, and how we may best be poised to celebrate again one hundred years from now,” he said.

The Count Basie Center also plans continued expansion of its education programs, which currently serve more than 20,000 students annually through the onsite Turner Academy of the Arts and local partnerships.

