Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

RED BANK: AS BLAZE VICTIM DIES, FIRE CHIEF PLEADS FOR HELP

Post a comment
July 14th @ 11am

Red Bank Fire Chief Frank Woods (in green shirt) addresses the Mayor and Borough Council at the July 10 meeting.   (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

The victim of a June 24 house fire on Shrewsbury Avenue died from his injuries Thursday, hours before the chief of the Red Bank Fire Department made an impassioned plea to the Borough Council – and the town’s citizens – for more volunteers and smoke alarm programs. 

Red Bank Fire Chief Frank Woods (in white helmet) and other firefighters fight the blaze as EMT’s pull resident Charles Dillard from the fire at 249 Shrewsbury Avenue. (photo by Brian Donohue

Charles Dillard, 69, died Thursday at Staten Island University Hospital, where he had been on life support since being rescued by firefighters from his home at 249 Shrewsbury Avenue, according to officials and his sister. 

“He was just a real gentleman,” his sister Ardenia Clayton said of the man known to friends as ‘Charlie D” or “Charlie Dog.”  “He’d keep you laughing and was just so much fun.”

Charles Dillard 

Hours later, with Dillard’s death still not publicly known or announced, Red Bank volunteer fire department Chief Frank Woods addressed a meeting of the Mayor and Borough Council, revealing the home had not been equipped with working smoke alarms that could have alerted Dillard to the blaze sooner.  

“God only knows what would have happened if we had had working smoke detectors,” Woods said. 

Woods added that Middletown has had several fires this year in which the homes had no working smoke alarms. He asked the council to take whatever steps it could to boost awareness of the need for smoke alarms and to boost programs that distribute them to those in need. 

RED BANK: VICTIM SUFFERS “SEVERE BURNS”, FIREFIGHTER HOSPITALIZED IN HOUSE FIRE

“Please, I beg all of you, to get this out to the community of the importance of smoke detectors and carbon dioxide alarms,” he said. 

He also said fire underscored another dire need: more volunteers. 

“We are in need of volunteers, drastically,” Woods said.  “I know the residents are very busy with their families and lives, but we are too.  But we truly need volunteerism for the Red Bank Fire Department. The town is growing by leaps and bounds. For the residents and citizens of this town, we need all of you. Please think about this. Please, we need your help.”

Mayor Billy Portman asked Woods about existing programs to distribute smoke detectors. The chief replied that he had reached out to the Monmouth County Fire Marshall to see what state programs exist. Woods also mentioned a Red Cross program that distributes smoke alarms. Deputy Mayor Kate Triggiano also said the company ServPro had offered to donate detectors to the fire department. 

Woods said he would welcome help from the borough in accessing all the possible options. Red Bank Fire Chief Frank Woods 072025

“We really need to do something more,” Woods said.  “We need to push this to the community and push it strong. We cannot have this happen again.”

Portman said the borough could enlist the Director of Community Development to plan a public awareness campaign about the issues. “Even door knocking,” he said. “Every little bit counts.”

Dillard had died earlier in the day, with redbankgreen confirming his passing Friday afternoon.

He had retreated to the second-floor bedroom from a blaze that appears to have started on the first floor of the home. He was rescued by firefighters who pulled him from the upstairs window and was flown by helicopter to the hospital. 

“The Red Bank Fire Department’s courageous and life-saving skills were incredible that day,” Woods said. 

A post attributed to his family and college fraternity on the Rutgers African-American Alumni Association Facebook Page includes the following tribute to Dillard:

A proud native of Red Bank, New Jersey, Charles was a graduate of Red Bank High School. After completing his freshman year at Hampton University, he transferred to Rutgers University-New Brunswick, where he graduated in 1980.
During his time at Rutgers, Charlie pledged the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., through the Thundering Tau Zeta Chapter in 1977. He later went on to earn his Master’s degree from The Ohio State University.
Charles dedicated his career to education, retiring after many years of devoted service as the Head of Athletics Department at Technology High School for the Newark Public School District.
Funeral arrangements will be shared by the family in the coming weeks. We kindly ask for your prayers and support for Charlie’s family during this challenging time.
Warm regards,
The Charles E. Dillard Family and the
Brothers of Thundering Tau Zeta Chapter
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

 

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Monmouth County Fire Marshall. 

For information on how to volunteer for the Red Bank Fire Department, visit the department’s web site. 

redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at  [email protected] or by calling or texting 848-331-8331 or yelling his name loudly as he walks by. Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
redbankgreen Classics
Partyline
SHROOMS ABLOOM
Shrooms on Irving Place. (photo by Partyline contributor Boris Kofman)  
El Camino y la Siesta
An early-arriving El Camino owner sneaks in a few winks as the annual Liberty Hose – Red Bank Firefighters’ Classic Car Show in memory o ...
RED BANKJ: JAZZ IN THE PARK BEGINS THURSDAY
Jazz in the Park kicks off tonight (Thursday) with The Grace Fox Big Band, an all-women 16-piece ensemble known for its bold original compos ...
LOST PARROT
This little blue beauty was found by a redbankgreen reporter Thursday boldly tempting fate by foraging on the ground on the turf of a pack o ...
ORANGE GLOW OVER RED BANK
A truly unbelievable post-storm sunset Tuesday (shot on Monmouth St. facing west). Photo by Partyline contributor Thomas Doremus.
BROAD STREET’S THIRSTY BLOOMS
Delfino, a worker with the company Terra Casa that manages the flower beds for the Red Bank special improvement district waters the flowers ...
PILGRIM BAPTIST MEN’S DAY CELEBRATION
  (photo by: Shanikquya Jackson) On Sunday, June 22, Pilgrim Baptist Church of Red Bank hosted its annual Men’s Day Celebration a ...
THREE GENERATION PROCLAMATION
Mayor Billy Portman presents the Borough of Red Bank’s Independence Day 2025 Proclamation to Arleen Brahn (second from right), grandmo ...
STEW THE BUTCHER COSPLAY
On the occasion of the retirement of Stewart Goldstein, longtime proprietor of Monmouth Meats, we thought it apt to present this photo from ...
NAVESINK FISHING
A kayak fisherman tries his luck under the NJ Transit train trestle across the Navesink River in Red Bank. (Photo by Partyline contributor A ...
RED BAKE
As the temperature hit 100 degrees Tuesday, Tom Sevison, Red Bank High School Class of 1973 and in town briefly on his way back home to Virg ...
Juneteenth celebration 06222025
JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION
Performers at Red Bank’s Juneteenth community celebration Sunday at Johnny Jazz Park. (photo by Brian Donohue)      
BUTTERFLIES LOVE THE WEED
Save the monarch, plant butterfly weed. (photo and text by Partyline contributor Roseann DalPra)  
LANTERNFLY PARTY
An invasive ailanthus tree sprouting in front of the US Post Office on Broad Street is covered with invasive spotted lantern fly nymphs Wedn ...
STREETCORNER SERENADE
An Irish doodle named Cheddar listens to native New Jerseyan, singer/songwriter and former Houston resident Tom Foti, (identified in the hea ...
Red Bank 5K Fun!!!
Red Bank Classic – June 14th, 2025 (photo by Partyline contributor Adam Kaplan)  
RAINBOW OVER RED BANK
Saturday, before and after the storm that rolled through town. (photo by Partyline contributor Thomas Doremus)    
Mini Ballers Bring the Heat at Fusion Basketball School
As the temperatures heat up, so does the competition in the mini baller clinic at Fusion School of Basketball. These little tykes are intens ...
DOZENS OF PLEIN AIR ARTISTS “PAINT RED BANK”
Plein air artists take over town for first ever "Paint Red Bank" event. (click to read)
RED BANK: SIGN ON ICONIC DANNY’S STEAK HOUSE COMES DOWN
The sign hanging from the shuttered Danny's Steak House comes down ten months after a manager reported Danny's Steakhouse would be back "bet ...

Upcoming Events

View Calendar