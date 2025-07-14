RED BANK: AS BLAZE VICTIM DIES, FIRE CHIEF PLEADS FOR HELP

Red Bank Fire Chief Frank Woods (in green shirt) addresses the Mayor and Borough Council at the July 10 meeting. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

The victim of a June 24 house fire on Shrewsbury Avenue died from his injuries Thursday, hours before the chief of the Red Bank Fire Department made an impassioned plea to the Borough Council – and the town’s citizens – for more volunteers and smoke alarm programs.

Red Bank Fire Chief Frank Woods (in white helmet) and other firefighters fight the blaze as EMT’s pull resident Charles Dillard from the fire at 249 Shrewsbury Avenue. (photo by Brian Donohue

Charles Dillard, 69, died Thursday at Staten Island University Hospital, where he had been on life support since being rescued by firefighters from his home at 249 Shrewsbury Avenue, according to officials and his sister.

“He was just a real gentleman,” his sister Ardenia Clayton said of the man known to friends as ‘Charlie D” or “Charlie Dog.” “He’d keep you laughing and was just so much fun.”

Charles Dillard

Hours later, with Dillard’s death still not publicly known or announced, Red Bank volunteer fire department Chief Frank Woods addressed a meeting of the Mayor and Borough Council, revealing the home had not been equipped with working smoke alarms that could have alerted Dillard to the blaze sooner.

“God only knows what would have happened if we had had working smoke detectors,” Woods said.

Woods added that Middletown has had several fires this year in which the homes had no working smoke alarms. He asked the council to take whatever steps it could to boost awareness of the need for smoke alarms and to boost programs that distribute them to those in need.

“Please, I beg all of you, to get this out to the community of the importance of smoke detectors and carbon dioxide alarms,” he said.

He also said fire underscored another dire need: more volunteers.

“We are in need of volunteers, drastically,” Woods said. “I know the residents are very busy with their families and lives, but we are too. But we truly need volunteerism for the Red Bank Fire Department. The town is growing by leaps and bounds. For the residents and citizens of this town, we need all of you. Please think about this. Please, we need your help.”

Mayor Billy Portman asked Woods about existing programs to distribute smoke detectors. The chief replied that he had reached out to the Monmouth County Fire Marshall to see what state programs exist. Woods also mentioned a Red Cross program that distributes smoke alarms. Deputy Mayor Kate Triggiano also said the company ServPro had offered to donate detectors to the fire department.

Woods said he would welcome help from the borough in accessing all the possible options.

“We really need to do something more,” Woods said. “We need to push this to the community and push it strong. We cannot have this happen again.”

Portman said the borough could enlist the Director of Community Development to plan a public awareness campaign about the issues. “Even door knocking,” he said. “Every little bit counts.”

Dillard had died earlier in the day, with redbankgreen confirming his passing Friday afternoon.

He had retreated to the second-floor bedroom from a blaze that appears to have started on the first floor of the home. He was rescued by firefighters who pulled him from the upstairs window and was flown by helicopter to the hospital.

“The Red Bank Fire Department’s courageous and life-saving skills were incredible that day,” Woods said.

A post attributed to his family and college fraternity on the Rutgers African-American Alumni Association Facebook Page includes the following tribute to Dillard:

A proud native of Red Bank, New Jersey, Charles was a graduate of Red Bank High School. After completing his freshman year at Hampton University, he transferred to Rutgers University-New Brunswick, where he graduated in 1980.

During his time at Rutgers, Charlie pledged the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., through the Thundering Tau Zeta Chapter in 1977. He later went on to earn his Master’s degree from The Ohio State University. Charles dedicated his career to education, retiring after many years of devoted service as the Head of Athletics Department at Technology High School for the Newark Public School District. Funeral arrangements will be shared by the family in the coming weeks. We kindly ask for your prayers and support for Charlie’s family during this challenging time. Warm regards,

The Charles E. Dillard Family and the Brothers of Thundering Tau Zeta Chapter Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Monmouth County Fire Marshall.

For information on how to volunteer for the Red Bank Fire Department, visit the department’s web site.

