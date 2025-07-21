RED BANK COPS REWARD KIDS’ GOOD DEEDS WITH FREE PIZZA

(Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)
By BRIAN DONOHUE
Hey kids, want some free pizza?
Red Bank police officers last week began handing out coupons to kids they see wearing a bike helmet, following the rules of the road or otherwise “doing the right thing” and displaying good citizenship under a new program designed to boost community relations.
The coupons are redeemable for a free slice and soda at either Gianni’s Pizza or New Corner Ristorante. So far, Chief Mike Frazee said, about 20 coupons have been given out.
