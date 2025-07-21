RED BANK COPS REWARD KIDS’ GOOD DEEDS WITH FREE PIZZA

(Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Hey kids, want some free pizza?

Red Bank police officers last week began handing out coupons to kids they see wearing a bike helmet, following the rules of the road or otherwise “doing the right thing” and displaying good citizenship under a new program designed to boost community relations.

The coupons are redeemable for a free slice and soda at either Gianni’s Pizza or New Corner Ristorante. So far, Chief Mike Frazee said, about 20 coupons have been given out.

“This program gives our officers a unique opportunity to engage with young residents in a friendly, constructive way,” Frazee said in an email statement. “Whether it’s for wearing a helmet, using hand signals, or doing the right thing when others aren’t, these cards will recognize and celebrate their positive behavior.”

Frazee continued:

“The RBPD Pizza Coupon Card initiative is more than just a reward system, it’s a step toward fostering mutual respect and trust between our department and the youth in our community. Every interaction presents a chance to build a lasting relationship, and this program is another way we can leave a meaningful, positive impact.

only at either New Corner or Gianni’s Pizza. Each coupon is numbered and is for a free slice of plain pizza and a small fountain sodaat either New Corner or Gianni’s Pizza.

redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at [email protected] or by calling or texting 848-331-8331 or yelling his name loudly as he walks by. Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.