RED BANK: GARDEN TOUR, TINY PORCH JAZZ ON TAP FOR WEEKEND

July 18th @ 12pm

Don Crocker of Harrison Avenue gets the place ready for your visit during the first annual Red Bank Garden Tour Sunday, July 20.  When he’s done with the lawn he’s got some dead heading to do (not a reference to the Dead head who lives a few doors down from him)  (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Here’s a super chill but great way to spend a summer weekend: pulling up a lawnchair for some free live jazz at the T. Thomas Fortune Cultural Center, then touring beautiful gardens around town and hearing the stories behind them. We have the details on those events and a visit by a Hollywood icon coming to town in. Scroll down for the deets, peeps. 


Saturday, 6 pm: The T. Thomas Fortune Cultural Center presents a free sunset concert on the porch with Kelli Johnson and  & Vel Sanders. 

Sunday 2 pm: The Borough of Red Bank holds its first annual Red Bank Garden Tour Saturday. “Local gardeners will open their gates to share the beauty, creativity and stories behind their summer gardens. Whether you’re a seasoned gardner or just enjoy a peaceful stroll among flowers, vegetables and herbs, this tour is for you!”


Will Pat Richter and Don Crocker of Harrison Avenue let you eat a blueberry from their garden? Well, I suppose you can ask, but only if you attend the first annual Red Bank Garden Tour (photo by Brian Donohue)

The event is a fundraiser for the borough recreation department sports programs. Registration is required (see flyer above) and contributors can donate to fundraising through the SeeMyLegacy portal here. 

 

On Sunday evening, Hollywood icon Francis Ford Coppola will be at the Count Basie Center for the Arts for a screening of his film “Megalopolis” and a question-and-answer session.  He will also be leading an interactive audience discussion entitled “How to Change Our Future.”  This special event offers fans a rare opportunity to experiences the film – not currently available on any streaming platform – exactly as Francis intended.

Take the gun, leave the cannolis, enjoy the weekend. 

redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at  [email protected]

