RED BANK: GARDEN TOUR, TINY PORCH JAZZ ON TAP FOR WEEKEND

Don Crocker of Harrison Avenue gets the place ready for your visit during the first annual Red Bank Garden Tour Sunday, July 20. When he’s done with the lawn he’s got some dead heading to do (not a reference to the Dead head who lives a few doors down from him) (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Here’s a super chill but great way to spend a summer weekend: pulling up a lawnchair for some free live jazz at the T. Thomas Fortune Cultural Center, then touring beautiful gardens around town and hearing the stories behind them. We have the details on those events and a visit by a Hollywood icon coming to town in. Scroll down for the deets, peeps.







Saturday, 6 pm: The T. Thomas Fortune Cultural Center presents a free sunset concert on the porch with Kelli Johnson and & Vel Sanders.

Sunday 2 pm: The Borough of Red Bank holds its first annual Red Bank Garden Tour Saturday. “Local gardeners will open their gates to share the beauty, creativity and stories behind their summer gardens. Whether you’re a seasoned gardner or just enjoy a peaceful stroll among flowers, vegetables and herbs, this tour is for you!”