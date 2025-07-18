Skip to content

BURGLARY, GRAFFITTI ON JUNE POLICE BLOTTER

July 18th @ 12pm

Red Bank Police 2025 Memorial Day ceremony

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for June 2025. This information is unedited; see below for additional information.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of Clinton Pl., a patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief to a motor vehicle. On 06/07/2025 the owner reported damage to the windshield of a vehicle. Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Criminal Mischief: On 06/19/2025 a patrol unit took a report of graffiti. In the area of Monmouth St., a building manager reported graffiti inside an elevator of the building. Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Criminal Mischief: On 06/19/2025, in the area of Count Basie Park a patrol unit observed graffiti located on a structure on the property. Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of Locust Av., a patrol unit took a report of graffiti. On 06/20/2025 a resident reported a sign on the property was tagged with black in color paint. Ptl. Gary Watson.

Criminal Mischief: On 06/28/2025 a patrol unit took a report of graffiti. In the area of Count Basie Park an employee reported the dugout, and the rear of the concession stand was tagged with blue in color paint. Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Theft: On 06/30/2025 a patrol unit took a report of theft. In the area of Catherine St., the owner reported that a green in color purse was stolen. The purse contained $200.00 in US Currency, a social security card, several insurance and credit cards. Ptl. Luke Cahill.

ARRESTS:
Ryan Dunn, age 43 of Keyport was arrested on 06/01/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Cyrus Odanga, age 31 of Allentown PA was arrested on 06/01/2025 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. James McGee.

William Donnelly, age 65 of Port Monmouth was arrested on 06/02/2025 in the area of Hudson Av. for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Shavani Green, age 24 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/02/2025 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Martha Hill, age 68 of Port Monmouth was arrested on 06/03/2025 in the area of Evergreen Terrace for Simple Assault by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Scenar Haddad, age 32 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/05/2025 in the area of River St. for Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Lawrence Zakrevsky, age 37 of Holmdel was arrested on 06/07/2025 in the area of Maple Av. for DWI by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

John Faccas, age 30 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/07/2025 in the area of W. Bergen Pl. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Austin Kellogg, age 46 of Cranford was arrested on 06/08/2025 in the area of Maple Av. for Contempt of Court by SLEO II. Carmine Pannullo.

Frank Vanness, age 67 of Old Bridge was arrested on 06/08/2025 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Theft and Defiant Trespass by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Mohamed Daramy, age 20 of Staten Island was arrested on 06/11/2025 in the area of Oakland St. for Criminal Attempt and Burglary by Ptl. Christian Nelson.

Oscar Martinez-Carrillo, age 42 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/11/2025 in the area of Broad St. for Aggravated Assault and Resisting Arrest by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Arnulfo Meza-Garcia, age 19 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/12/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

James Anderson, age 58 of Long Branch was arrested on 06/12/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Theft by Det. Michael Zadlock.

John Faccas, age 30 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/13/2025 in the area of Bridge Av. for Defiant Trespass by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Keith Brooks, age 43 of Rumson was arrested on 06/13/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Martin Vasquez-Rueda, age 59 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/13/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Richard Smith, age 31 of Belford was arrested on 06/14/2025 in the area of W. Bergen Pl. for Contempt of Court by SLEO II. Carmine Pannullo.

James McCallion, age 59 of Rumson was arrested on 06/14/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Jonathan Osorio, age 24 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/15/2025 in the area of River Rd. for DWI by Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Matthew Cassidy, age 28 of Middletown was arrested on 06/16/2025 in the area of Riverside Av. for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Nihjer Hill, age 28 of Eatontown was arrested on 06/16/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Charisse Jones, age 47 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/17/2025 in the area of Mongomery Terrace for Simple Assault and Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Rasheen McLeod, age 30 of Ocean was arrested on 06/17/2025 in the area of W. Sunset Av. for Simple Assault by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Philip Marcell, age 52 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/19/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. James McGee.

Scott Sweeny, age 58 of Leonardo was arrested on 06/19/2025 in the area of Leonard St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Steven Gawroriski, age 42 of Laurence Harbor was arrested on 06/20/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Terrance Cox, age 33 of Long Branch was arrested on 06/20/2025 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Obstructing Administration of Law and Resisting Arrest by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Matthew Perry, age 37 of Fair Haven was arrested on 06/21/2025 in the area of W. Bergen Pl. for DWI by Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

Wesley Chunn, age 45 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/21/2025 in the area of Branch Av. for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Oliverio Pena, age 24 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/22/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Courtby Ptl. Darren McConnell.

Daylon Wilkerson, age 25 of Middletown was arrested on 06/23/2025 in the area of Prospect Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Gela Shioshvili, age 39 of Brooklyn NY was arrested on 06/23/2025 in the area of Newman Springs Rd. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Israel Alonso-Villatoro, age 21 of Jackson was arrested on 06/24/2025 in the area of N. Bridge Av. for Possession of CDS, Obstructing Administration of Law, and Resisting Arrest by Ptl. James McGee.

Cesar Aguirre-Bautista, age 31 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/24/2025 in the area of Bridge Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Abiud Diaz, age 38 of Barnegat was arrested on 06/25/2025 in the area of W. Front St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Zakary Wieczerzak, age 21 of Lincroft was arrested on 06/26/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Christian Nelson.

Arlene Cutler, age 27 of Keansburg was arrested on 06/27/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Courtby Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Shahab Malik, age 32 of Old Bridge was arrested on 06/28/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Theft and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren McConnell.

Rafael Mancia-Arevalo, age 46 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/30/2025 in the area of W. Front St. for Fugitive from Justice and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Edgar Pena-Vasquez, age 38 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/30/2025 in the area of W. Bergen Pl. for Contempt of Court by Taylor Doremus.

Maria Alas-Monge, age 33 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/30/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at [email protected]. But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.
If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.
Also, on February 22, 2021, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation (A21 and A1897)  legalizing possession of up to six ounces of marijuana for individuals 21 years old and older, and clarifying penalties for possession by those under 21 (S3454).
redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive. 
