BLACK HAWK HELICOPTER AND 8 FT DANCING DRAGONFLY AT RED BANK NIGHT OUT

A performer on stilts dressed as an 8 foot dancing dragonfly appears to be mulling a US Army UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter as it lands on the baseball field at Count Basie Park during National Night Out. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

A US Army Black Hawk helicopter landed on the baseball field. An eight-foot stilted performer pretended she was a dragonfly. Red Bank Police Officers mimicked the salmon-tossing vendors at Seattle’s Pike Place Market using Jersey Mike’s subs instead of fish.

redbankgreen was on the prowl as the Red Bank Police Department hosted the annual National Night Out celebreation at Count Basie Park.

Red Bank Police Officers faced a crush of hungry residents lined up for pizza and subs at National Night Out, with officers tossing sandwiches across the snack bar work area to better expedite service. Don’t try this at home. These are paid professionals. (photo by Brian Donohue)

Kids run toward the New Jersey Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew after it landed at Count Basie Field for National Night Out. The crew visited ten different National Night Out celebrations across New Jersey, according to the NJ Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. (photo by Brian Donohue)

Future pilot? (photo by Brian Donohue)

The reflection of Red Bank Police Chief Mike Frazee in the glass window as a kid takes it all in from the seat the US Army Black Hawk helicopter at National Night Out.

There was fun for kids of all ages at National Night Out in Red Bank – including plenty for kids not into football or helicopters.

redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at [email protected] or by calling or texting 848-331-8331 or yelling his name loudly as he walks by. Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.