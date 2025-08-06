Skip to content

RED BANK : PROJECT REMAKES RED BANK PRIMARY SCHOOL GROUNDS

August 6th @ 4pm

The scene at the Red Bank Primary School last week as construction continues on a project designed to improve drainage, parking, lighting and play areas.   (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Dozers and diggers have been tearing up the grounds of the Red Bank Primary School in recent weeks, with the paved roadway to Locust Avenue – an increasingly popular walking route for West Siders – temporarily closed to the public. 

So what’s going on here?

REd Bank Primary School improvements 072025 blueprints
The plans for the Primary School improvement project show new parking spaces on what is now a grassy area and a new play area on a small parking lot near the River Street side of the school.

The construction project is designed to improve drainage at the site, which sits in a flood zone inundated during Hurricane Sandy in 2012. As parents and kids know, even on dry days the grounds on the former marsh can be squishy underfoot.

Workers will convert an area in front of the school that has long been grass (and, frankly, goose droppings) into additional parking. And a smaller square parking lot on the south side of the school will be torn up and turned into a rubber-surfaced play area.

Most notably, we noticed a large new outfall pipe installed under the berm leading to the Swimming River and lots of new drainage pipes being put underground. 

The sidewalk will be redone and the courtyard redesigned as well, according to the plans. New lighting, handrails, and other accommodations for greater accessibility are in the plans. 

Red Bank Borough Schools Superintendent Jared Rumage posted an update to the district’s website last week with the following description of the changes.

  • Courtyard & Exterior Improvements: Renovations will include a refreshed courtyard, improved parking, and upgraded drainage for better functionality, aesthetics, and outdoor experiences.
  • Main Office Renovation: The office was redesigned for efficiency and will feature new flooring, ceiling, lighting, and furniture to create a brighter and more efficient space.
  • Hose Bib Additions: Three new hose bibs (two in the courtyard and one in the Primary Patch) were installed to improve landscaping and maintenance access.
  • PTO Storage Shed: A new storage shed will be added for PTO supplies and event materials.

Due to time constraints, the entire project will be done in two phases. The second phase will be done during the summer break next year. The work is being funded by a combination of state and federal grants and proceeds from a successful $6.75 million referendum approved by voters in 2019. 

Only a few more weeks til school starts. Parents and students may find the place looking quite a little bit different – and hopefully less squishy – when they come back. 

redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at  [email protected]

