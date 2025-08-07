RED BANK: EAGLE SCOUT PROJECT SPRUCES UP EASTSIDE PARK

If you’ve noticed the entryway to East Side Park looking a bit more upscale and spiffy of late, you have a scout to thank. Red Bank Eagle Scout Philip Dostie and a team of volunteers recently gave the park sign and area around it a facelift as part of the service project Dostie degined and oversaw to attain the rank of Eagle Scout. He received the rank in May. Dostie had presented the project to the Borough Council last fall and got the ok for the work from the Department of Parks and Recreation. Dostie (picture in the backwards cap in the photo above) is a member of Red Bank-based Boy Scouts Troop 67, which marked its 100th anniversary in 2024. A total of 131 scouts have achieved Eagle Scout Rank. Dostie (picture in the backwards cap in the photo above) is a member of Red Bank-based

The East Side park project included construction of a retaining wall around the planting bed, the planting of shrubs and plants and the restoration of the wooden park sign to its original condition. It also includes ongoing maintenance of the area.

Here’s what the spot looked like before the project:

Meanwhile, the fundraising effort to pay for the materials continues.

He is accepting donations via Zelle at [email protected] (write in the memo field “Philip Dostie eagle project.”)

To donate another way, make arrangements by emailing [email protected].

