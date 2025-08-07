RED BANK: EAGLE SCOUT PROJECT SPRUCES UP EASTSIDE PARK

By BRIAN DONOHUE
The East Side park project included construction of a retaining wall around the planting bed, the planting of shrubs and plants and the restoration of the wooden park sign to its original condition. It also includes ongoing maintenance of the area.
Here’s what the spot looked like before the project:
Meanwhile, the fundraising effort to pay for the materials continues.
He is accepting donations via Zelle at [email protected] (write in the memo field “Philip Dostie eagle project.”)
To donate another way, make arrangements by emailing [email protected].
