WHERE HAVE I SEEN THIS?

August 8th @ 5am

Do you know where in Red Bank the above photo was taken?

Send your answer (or best guess) to [email protected] by noon, Thursday, August 14. We’ll reveal the location the next day.

Here’s the answer to last week’s “Where.”

Last week’s photo was a close-up of the red and blue barber pole-style striping on the corner of the facade of Red Bank R Barber Shop at 161 Shrewsbury Avenue. The shop has been open about ten years, according to barber Oscar Lira.

It is owned by Ricardo Ramirez, pictured below at right, busy at work Thursday afternoon. 

Red Bank R Barber Shop 161 Shrewsbury Avenue

The storefront has some great history.

Sharp-eyed  redbankgreen readers will remember the story of Alphonso Tomaino, a longtime Red Banker who died in 2020 at age 101. His nephew made a wonderful documentary about the life of his “Uncle Funzi” which we wrote about in January.

In the movie, Tomaino recounts his family operating a grocery and, later, after prohibition, a liquor store in the space now home to the barbershop. The family lived in the attached house. You can view the documentary, entitled “Apartment 38” on Youtube at this link. 

 

Apartment 38 documentary screen grab 161 Shrewsbury Avenue
Screenshot from the documentary “Apartment 38” showing the R. Tomaino Market at 161 Shrewsbury Avenue. 

 

Thanks to those who wrote in.

Kate Brannan, Chris Havens, Judy and Bill Fraser, Chuck Stern, The Colmorgen Kids.

I hope I got everyone. Please email or text me immediately if we missed you at [email protected] or 848-331-8331. Your sharp eyes and hustle should be properly rewarded. 

