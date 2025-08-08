WHERE HAVE I SEEN THIS?

Do you know where in Red Bank the above photo was taken?

Here’s the answer to last week’s “Where.”

Last week’s photo was a close-up of the red and blue barber pole-style striping on the corner of the facade of Red Bank R Barber Shop at 161 Shrewsbury Avenue. The shop has been open about ten years, according to barber Oscar Lira.

It is owned by Ricardo Ramirez, pictured below at right, busy at work Thursday afternoon.

The storefront has some great history.

Sharp-eyed redbankgreen readers will remember the story of Alphonso Tomaino, a longtime Red Banker who died in 2020 at age 101. His nephew made a wonderful documentary about the life of his “Uncle Funzi” which we wrote about in January.

In the movie, Tomaino recounts his family operating a grocery and, later, after prohibition, a liquor store in the space now home to the barbershop. The family lived in the attached house. You can view the documentary, entitled “Apartment 38” on Youtube at this link.

